Virtuoso Adds Two Senior Executives To Leadership Team
Virtuoso has appointed two senior executives to its leadership team. Renowned industry veteran Helen McCabe-Young has been named senior vice president, marketing. Michael Londregan, who formerly served as the organization’s managing director of Asia-Pacific, has been elevated to senior vice president, global operations. Virtuoso is strengthening the leadership team to support its focus on leading the new way forward in travel and is signaling an expectation of travel’s recovery starting in 2021 through its plans for global growth.
McCabe-Young initially joined the organization in July 2020 as the acting senior vice president of marketing. She previously held senior executive positions with Kerzner International, including One&Only Resorts and Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. She also brings more than 12 years’ experience in the cruise sector, having served as vice president, marketing for Silversea Cruises and prior to that, helping build the Princess Cruises brand while with ad agency, Campbell-Ewald.
McCabe-Young brings a wealth of experience leading marketing strategies for brands on a global scale. In her role as SVP of marketing, her emphasis will be on further building Virtuoso’s brand value and its products to drive business results for its network of advisors and travel partners by increasing consumer engagement and affinity through existing and new marketing products, both online and offline, including the award-winning magazine, VIRTUOSO LIFE, Best of The Best, direct marketing, social media and public relations. Virtuoso’s brand is synonymous with luxury travel in the more than 50 countries where Virtuoso operates.
Londregan, who over the past seven years has been responsible for establishing Virtuoso within Australia and New Zealand while also moving the network’s expansion into China, will turn his eye to further cementing global operations geared toward future growth in the various markets where Virtuoso currently has travel agency members, including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
With co-creation, configurability and scalability of luxury leisure travel at the center of Virtuoso’s global focus, Londregan brings more than 25 years’ experience in executive management positions from the likes of Tourism Australia, JTG Qantas Holidays, Air Pacific and Shangri-La Resorts, as he works to expand the business platform for each market to build upon as it grows its base of advisors, travel partners and suite of engaging marketing products.
“Helen and Michael bring experience that complements our existing leadership team, and their collective talents will help lay the groundwork today for travel’s recovery tomorrow,” said Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch. “We will continue to launch new products and leverage existing products in new ways, with a clear focus on driving consumer engagement that flows to Virtuoso advisors and travel partners. Being a global company with agencies and advisors in over 50 countries has provided the diversity to support domestic and regional travel when international travel was not possible. As we continue to build our Virtuoso team and network globally, we will not only navigate our way through recovery, but will look to lead the way forward in travel. And, I’m very pleased to have Helen and Michael part of the Virtuoso leadership team that will take us to a new level.”
Virtuoso’s emphasis on engaging and inviting consumers into its network is evident through two key innovations introduced in 2020. The network relaunched its travel dreaming and planning program, Virtuoso Wanderlist, by enticing people to use the downtime to imagine how and where they want to travel next, while inviting their companions to join in on the fun.
Later in the year, Virtuoso also introduced a new version of its website using a content-forward approach that relies heavily on storytelling to provide travel inspiration and convey the advantages of using one of the network’s travel advisors to plan and book those experiences. Those looking for more information regarding Virtuoso can visit www.virtuoso.com.
