Virtuoso Names Travis McElfresh Senior Vice President, Technology
People Virtuoso October 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The tech veteran will be tasked with leading the development of tools that serve the network’s travel agency membership.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Veteran technologist Travis McElfresh has joined global luxury travel network Virtuoso as its Senior Vice President, Technology.
McElfresh serves as a member of the organization’s leadership team while also driving a technology strategy that spans the group’s online presence as well as the development of tools that serve the network’s travel agency membership across 50 countries and the 20,000 travel advisors they represent. The scope of his role includes product management, software engineering, IT operations, business intelligence and data services.
McElfresh’s more than 17 years of experience with fast-growing organizations ranges from start-ups to well-established companies, including Microsoft, MSNBC.com and Mindbloom. He brings to Virtuoso his proven success in innovative technology transformations, strategy, product roadmaps, and organizational management. Most recently, McElfresh served as Senior Vice President of Technology for luxury retailer Nordstrom.
“It’s a rare event when you’re able to align your career with your personal passion,” said McElfresh, “and Virtuoso offered me an ideal combination: the opportunity to learn a new industry, the ability to explore my own love of travel, and the chance to utilize my years of experience to help drive the company’s digital transformation. More importantly, Virtuoso is an organization with a strong company culture built on the ethos of human connection. That may sound counterintuitive coming from a tech guy, but I’m excited to lead technology for a business that uses it to enhance and not replace people.”
McElfresh holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Arts from Whitman College. In addition to work on his Ph.D., his executive education includes coursework at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, California Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
McElfresh is based in Virtuoso’s Seattle office, where he oversees a team of more than 75. To learn more about Virtuoso, please visit www.virtuoso.com.
SOURCE: Virtuoso press release.
