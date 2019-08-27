Willie Fernandez Promoted at Villas of Distinction
People Villas of Distinction August 27, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Fernandez now has full operational responsibility for Luxury Travel Holdings, including the brand strategy and marketing initiatives for all of the luxury villa brands. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Dedicated to its “Guests First” approach, Villas of Distinction, the world’s premier luxury villa rental company as part of World Travel Holdings, has announced a new leadership position.
Willie Fernandez has been promoted to general manager/vice president of Luxury Travel Holdings, the Luxury Villas division of World Travel Holdings, overseeing all of its villa brands—signature villa brand Villas of Distinction, VillaRental.com, Jamaica Villas by Linda Smith and Bravo Holidays.
Fernandez now has full operational responsibility for Luxury Travel Holdings, including the brand strategy and marketing initiatives for all of the luxury villa brands. He also oversees sales, technology and operations.
Since joining the Luxury Travel Holdings team, Fernandez has instituted key initiatives that have improved results including his trademark “Guests First” Service Program which has transformed the experience this division provides to its luxury villa guests.
“Travel is in my blood and my passion for providing premier customer service to our high-end luxury villa guests is what sets us apart from our competition,” said Willie Fernandez, general manager and vice president for Villas of Distinction. “For myself and my team, it is more than booking a villa, it is providing concierge-style service that creates once-in-a-lifetime, truly unique and immersive destination vacation experiences.”
Fernandez joined Luxury Travel Holdings in 2017 and brought with him more than 25 years of travel industry experience including 10 years previously working as Vice President of Marketing for World Travel Holdings’ House Brands division from 2006 to 2016.
“It has been wonderful to see Willie’s leadership in action, and his deep passion for serving our clients, travel partners and his team has already yielded phenomenal results,” said Jeff Smith, senior vice president of the luxury division for World Travel Holdings. “I am very excited about the positive enhancements and accomplishments we are seeing in 2019 and even more excited about what the future holds under Willie’s vision.”
Villas of Distinction partners with the travel agent community to sell this brand’s villas and has preferred status with Virtuoso, Signature, Ensemble and the Travel Leaders Select Villa program. VillaRental.com, Jamaica Villas by Linda Smith and Bravo Holidays sell direct-to-consumer.
