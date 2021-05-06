WTTC Awards Top Travel Industry Leaders
People World Travel & Tourism Council Lacey Pfalz May 06, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) hosted its Annual Global Summit Awards, recognizing top tourism leaders across the globe for their outstanding leadership in key areas of travel and tourism.
This year, the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Manuel Joaquín González, won the Global Leadership Award for his role during the pandemic. The state he governs includes Cancun, one of the first destinations to adopt the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, which has now been given to its 250th destination.
Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Al Khateeb, won the accolade of Global Leader by embracing the private sector in the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting.
Ten more individuals won Global Champion Awards, including Harry Theocharis, Minister of Tourism of Greece, who was recognized for his Leadership in Crisis Response; Reyes Maroto, Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism for Leadership in Women’s Advocacy; and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State of Tourism for France, for his leadership in Climate & Environmental Action.
The Global Summit was the first global travel and tourism event since the pandemic began. Its theme was “Uniting the World for Recovery,” and sessions covered topics such as destination recovery, enhancing sustainability, promoting inclusivity and more. The summit was presented in a hybrid format to allow for the most participation possible.
“From Cancun, Mexico, to Saudi Arabia, Greece, Spain and the U.S., to name but a few, destinations and their leaders from around the world have stepped up to the mark to save a sector which in 2019, before the pandemic took hold, generated one in four of all new jobs around the world and contributed 10.4% (334 million) jobs globally,” said Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO.
“From the bottom of my heart I wish to thank each and every one of our winners – and those around the world, who each day stand up to make a difference – to bring cultures together, encourage mobility and unite us all by making Travel & Tourism essential to our happiness and well-being,” Guevara added.
For more information, please visit WTTC.
Sponsored Content
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council
For more People News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS