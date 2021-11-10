Last updated: 03:44 PM ET, Wed November 10 2021

Wynn Resorts CEO to Step Down in January 2022

PHOTO: Wynn Las Vegas. (photo via tupungato / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, is stepping down.

Maddox took over in 2018 after the resignation of Steve Wynn, who left after allegations of sexual harassment emerged. He will leave the company at the end of January, according to the Associated Press.

Maddox's replacement will be Craig Billings, currently CEO of Wynn Interactive, who was chosen by the company board to fill the role effective February 1, 2022.

Billings has served as president and chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts and came to the company following roles with Goldman Sachs, Aristocrat Leisure, NYX Gaming Group and International Game Technology.

Maddox's tenure was spent leading the company out of scandal and through the Covid-19 pandemic. He said in a statement that he believed that after four years as CEO it was the right time to leave the company he has been with for two decades.

