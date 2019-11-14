A Northern Lights Adventure Exclusively for Women
WHY IT RATES: This unique trip will explore the Arctic through a female lens via outdoor adventures, Indigenous storytelling and learning about powerful women leading lives as entrepreneurs, scientists and trailblazers in Canada’s North.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Natural Habitat Adventures, a leader in responsible wildlife tourism and conservation travel partner of World Wildlife Fund, is introducing its very first Arctic expedition exclusively for women on the seven-day Northern Lights and Arctic Cultures trips running February 4 through February 10 and February 24 through March 1, 2020 in Churchill, Manitoba.
Inspired by the lesser-known history of the Arctic’s intrepid women who carved livings for themselves amidst a stark and ruthless wild, the exclusive trip was designed by naturalist explorer Annie Van Dinther, who has experienced firsthand the personal growth that comes from traveling in a supportive, equitable environment.
"We wanted to create a space for women who are ready for the next big adventure of their lives, where they can feel empowered to be themselves in one of the wildest places on the planet," said Van Dinther, a veteran expedition leader for the company.
"This trip is all about learning what it took for women to survive the Canadian Arctic, it's about expanding our knowledge of natural history and science, and most importantly, it's about discovering what we're capable of alongside like-minded individuals—put simply, it's the trip the women Expedition Leaders of Nat Hab have always wanted to take themselves!"
The multi-faceted adventure will pay tribute to centuries of crucial contributions made by the women of the North through traditional skills workshops including snowshoeing and igloo-building, dog sledding excursions, and an introduction to field research at the Churchill Northern Studies Center.
Recognizing Churchill’s history as an 18th century fur-trading post—and as a place of human existence dating back nearly 4,000 years—the trip will also bring to light tales of life on the tundra, courtesy of Katie deMeulles who will share the stories of her mother Myrtle deMeulles, a respected elder and storyteller who grew up on a trap line and went on to receive the Order of the Métis Nation for her art.
Evenings will be spent in search of the northern lights. Churchill’s frequent clear winter nights and location directly beneath Earth’s auroral oval mean some of the best viewing opportunities on the planet.
Travelers will view the aurora at four different private locations well away from the lights of town: from an innovative glass Aurora Pod®, inside heated Aurora Domes with a 360° view through clear tops, from an isolated cabin deep in the boreal forest accessed via snow coach, and at an illuminated tepee warmed by a campfire at a dog musher’s camp.
The seven-day departure is priced from $5,995 USD per person and includes accommodation, Expedition Leader(s) and assistants, excursions to Nat Hab’s exclusive aurora-viewing sites, dog sledding excursion, all meals, most gratuities, round-trip private charter flights from Winnipeg to Churchill, airport transfers in-destination,the use of cold-weather gear including a parka, fleece neck buff, fleece jacket, waterproof pants, mittens and Arctic boots, all activities and entrance fees, all taxes, permits and service fees.
SOURCE: Natural Habitat Adventures
