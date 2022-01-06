Last updated: 03:12 PM ET, Thu January 06 2022

AAT Kings Unveils New Branding, 'Wild Awaits' Campaign

Tour Operator Janeen Christoff January 06, 2022

AAT Kings, Alice Springs, Australia
AAT Kings in Alice Springs, Australia (photo courtesy AAT Kings)

Australia and New Zealand have begun to announce plans for reopening, and AAT Kings is looking to bring travelers back.

The tour operator, which specializes in immersive adventures in the two countries, has a new look, a new campaign and a refreshed brand, highlighting destinations that have been closed to travelers for nearly two years.

AAT Kings is kicking off its new brand campaign, "Wild Awaits," which focuses on awakening the senses of travelers and sparking an enriched enjoyment of Australia and New Zealand.

The tour operator has a long history of adventure, stretching back more than 100 years and filled with pioneering characters, passionate storytellers, cultural connections and more. The digital and print components of the campaign reflect the spirit of the AAT Kings traveler and the boundary-pushing nature of the company.

“Today’s travelers are freedom-seekers and knowledge-gatherers, and their craving for space and connection with nature, people and culture has never been stronger. Knowledge and accessibility are key to discovering so many remarkable and remote experiences across Australia and New Zealand. ‘Wild Awaits’ brings to life AAT Kings’ 100+ year commitment to uncovering these extraordinary places, stories and moments so our guests can pursue their spirit of adventure. This is not just a comms strategy, but a philosophy embodied in our people and local partners, who welcome guests to join us on an off-the-beaten-track, fully immersive experience at a point in time when they likely need it most,” said Margot Windenburg, Senior Sales Manager, North America, for AAT Kings.

