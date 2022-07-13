Last updated: 01:17 PM ET, Wed July 13 2022

Abercrombie & Kent Adds 15 New 2023 Small Group Itineraries

Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Claudette Covey July 13, 2022

Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town, South Africa. (photo via Abercrombie & Kent)

In response to demand for small group travel, Abercrombie & Kent has added 15 new 2023 itineraries to Nepal and Tibet, Germany, Southern Africa, Southeast Asia, Chile, Argentina and Brazil, France, Namibia, and the Peruvian Amazon.

“Between staycations and traveling in a bubble, the past two years have created a pent-up desire to get out and explore the world,” said Stefanie Schmudde, A&K’s vice president of product development & operations.

ADVERTISING
The Amazon River’s Mirrored Forest
Canoeing through the Amazon River’s Mirrored Forest. (photo via Abercrombie & Kent/Aqua Expeditions

“Our guests have missed the joy of making new friends who share their curiosity and a desire to learn about other cultures.”

The itineraries are limited to 14 travelers and led by A&K Resident Tour Directors and “packed with the kind of authentic insider-access experiences that make a destination come alive,” A&K said.

The collection includes A&K’s Luxury Small Group Journeys and limited-edition Marco Polo Journeys.

Kathmandu, Nepal
Kathmandu, Nepal. (photo via Abercrombie & Kent)

Luxury Small Group Journeys include the 10-day “South Africa: Safari in Style” itinerary, which puts the spotlight on Cape Town including Robben Island and Bo-Kaap, the Marine Big Five at Grootbos Private Nature Reserve and the Big Five during game drives and walking safaris.

The 11-day “Peru: Machu Picchu & the Amazon” trip includes a gastronomy-focused bike tour of Lima, a Sacred Valley trek, the chance to hike the final portion of the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu and a three-night cruise.

Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Seven Seas Splendor at sea

Regent Seven Seas Launches Offer for 2023 Mediterranean and...

Lyon

Riviera River Cruises Unveils New France Itinerary for 2023

Silversea, Silver Cloud, ice-class, expeditions, Antarctica

Silversea Adds Three Antarctica Bridge Sailings

ETS Tours, holy land tour, religious tour, faith-based travel

ETS Tours Increases Holy Land Offerings for 2023

Other Luxury Small Group Journeys are the 10-day “Germany: Berlin to Bavaria” itinerary and 11-day “Splendors of Chile, Argentina & Brazil” itinerary.

New Limited Edition Marco Polo Journeys include the 12-day “Namibia: Dunes & Desert Safari” itinerary, exploring Etosha National Park, the dunes of Sossusvlei and the remote Kaokoland region.

The 12-day “Nepal & Tibet: From the Jungle to the Roof of the World” trip takes in the culture and history of the Kathmandu Valley and tracks the “one-horned rhinos and the elusive Bengal tiger in the wilds of Chitwan National Park,” A&K said, and “what it takes to summit Mount Everest from an expert climber before flightseeing around Mount Everest.”

Other Limited Edition Marco Polo Journeys are the nine-day “French Gardens: Paris & the Loire” itinerary; the 11-day “Singapore & Malaysia: Tapestry of Cultures” itinerary; and the 10-day Taiwan: Natural & Cultural Riches” itinerary.

A&K released 272-page Small Group Journeys 2023 brochure, which details new destinations spanning Africa, Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Abercrombie & Kent

For more Tour Operator News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Intrepid Group, Intrepid Travel, Intrepid travel USA trips, domestic tours

Save Up To 30% On 2022 Tours with Intrepid Travel Beginning...

Xanterra Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Sale

Should You Postpone 2022 Europe Summer Vacations Until Fall or Winter?

USTOA Adds Sky Vacations as New Member

Experience 007’s London This Summer With American Express Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS