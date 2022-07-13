Abercrombie & Kent Adds 15 New 2023 Small Group Itineraries
July 13, 2022
In response to demand for small group travel, Abercrombie & Kent has added 15 new 2023 itineraries to Nepal and Tibet, Germany, Southern Africa, Southeast Asia, Chile, Argentina and Brazil, France, Namibia, and the Peruvian Amazon.
“Between staycations and traveling in a bubble, the past two years have created a pent-up desire to get out and explore the world,” said Stefanie Schmudde, A&K’s vice president of product development & operations.
“Our guests have missed the joy of making new friends who share their curiosity and a desire to learn about other cultures.”
The itineraries are limited to 14 travelers and led by A&K Resident Tour Directors and “packed with the kind of authentic insider-access experiences that make a destination come alive,” A&K said.
The collection includes A&K’s Luxury Small Group Journeys and limited-edition Marco Polo Journeys.
Luxury Small Group Journeys include the 10-day “South Africa: Safari in Style” itinerary, which puts the spotlight on Cape Town including Robben Island and Bo-Kaap, the Marine Big Five at Grootbos Private Nature Reserve and the Big Five during game drives and walking safaris.
The 11-day “Peru: Machu Picchu & the Amazon” trip includes a gastronomy-focused bike tour of Lima, a Sacred Valley trek, the chance to hike the final portion of the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu and a three-night cruise.
Other Luxury Small Group Journeys are the 10-day “Germany: Berlin to Bavaria” itinerary and 11-day “Splendors of Chile, Argentina & Brazil” itinerary.
New Limited Edition Marco Polo Journeys include the 12-day “Namibia: Dunes & Desert Safari” itinerary, exploring Etosha National Park, the dunes of Sossusvlei and the remote Kaokoland region.
The 12-day “Nepal & Tibet: From the Jungle to the Roof of the World” trip takes in the culture and history of the Kathmandu Valley and tracks the “one-horned rhinos and the elusive Bengal tiger in the wilds of Chitwan National Park,” A&K said, and “what it takes to summit Mount Everest from an expert climber before flightseeing around Mount Everest.”
Other Limited Edition Marco Polo Journeys are the nine-day “French Gardens: Paris & the Loire” itinerary; the 11-day “Singapore & Malaysia: Tapestry of Cultures” itinerary; and the 10-day Taiwan: Natural & Cultural Riches” itinerary.
A&K released 272-page Small Group Journeys 2023 brochure, which details new destinations spanning Africa, Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.
