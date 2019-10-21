Abercrombie & Kent Adds New Private Air Journeys
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent October 21, 2019
WHY IT RATES: There are now eight different Wings Over the World journeys, which are proving to be popular with A&K clients. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Abercrombie & Kent continues to expand its Wings Over the World portfolio with two new regional journeys that offer the ease of an expertly planned luxury adventure enhanced by privately chartered flights. Wings Over India combines the treasures of Delhi, Jaipur, Agra and Varanasi; while Wings Over Argentina, Chile & Brazil explores diverse cultures across South America and stunning landscapes of Patagonia.
With eight different adventures in 2020 and 2021, Wings Over the World journeys explore East and Southern Africa, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Spain & Morocco, South America, the Middle East and India. Each uses privately-chartered air to dramatically reduce travel time. Hassle-free flight departures and arrivals avoid layovers due to commercial aviation schedules, with expedited check-in and immigration procedures.
“By linking each stop on the itinerary with privately chartered flights, these journeys open opportunities to include far-flung, but culturally compatible places that are simply not possible with commercial air,” explains Abercrombie & Kent vice president, product development and operations Stefanie Schmudde. “Our guests appreciate the ability to see and experience far more than they ever thought possible on a single journey.”
Wings itineraries are designed with more time to explore alongside an A&K Resident Tour Director, who has lived for decades, if not their entire lives, in the region and offers personal insights that can only come from a local. With several journeys limited to just 12 or 13 guests–and none more than 17–A&K offers exclusive experiences only possible for intimate groups.
This might be a private tango lesson with performers at the famed Rojo Tango, lunch with a celebrated local winemaker or insider access to a private hall at the City Palace in Jaipur. Design Your Day experiences offer added flexibility on a select day, to choose from at least three expert-crafted activities, with one option created especially with active guests in mind.
A&K’s Wings Over the World journeys combine luxury small-group travel with the time-saving convenience of privately chartered air. New journeys for 2020 include:
Wings Over Argentina, Chile & Brazil
Share a meal with a celebrated wine maker, and set out on a full-day winery experience in Mendoza, featuring a variety of tastings and lunch with wine pairings. Choose your own way to explore the untouched wilderness of Patagonia, with A&K’s Design Your Day feature. Pursue exhilarating activities, including horseback riding, hiking, biking and kayaking. Experience life at an estancia (ranch) outside of Buenos Aires and savor a traditional asado (barbecue) lunch. Behold magnificent Iguazu Falls from your hotel situated mere steps away; also view the thundering cascades from both the Argentinian and Brazilian sides. Limited to 11 guests; 12 days from $34,995
Wings Over India
Witness an aarti ceremony on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi. Gain insight into life in rural Rajasthan as you explore a village and meet with locals outside Jaipur. Experience the Taj Mahal at both sunrise and sunset. Encounter the Sikh temple of Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and the architecturally significant Humayun’s Tomb and ride by rickshaw through bustling Chandni Chowk bazaar in Old Delhi. Relax in exceptional luxury at Oberoi hotels, including The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur and The Oberoi, New Delhi. Limited to 17 guests; 11 days from $34,995
Luxuries That Make A World of Difference
Every Wings journey features luxurious accommodations that reflect the distinctive character of each destination. There is time to savor the authentic taste of local cuisine with a balance of planned group meals and mealtimes left unscheduled, as well as opportunities to dine a la carte and join in culinary demonstrations. On two leisurely mornings, guests may choose Breakfast in Bed, a continental breakfast served in the comfort of their hotel room.
Guests appreciate Traveller’s Valet, complimentary mid-journey laundry service, as well as A&K’s Travelling Bell Boy service to transfer luggage from hotel to hotel. Private arrival and departure transfers are included, regardless of date of arrival.
Find more information at AbercrombieKent.com.
SOURCE: Abercrombie & Kent press release
For more information on Abercrombie & Kent, India, South America
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS