Abercrombie & Kent Announces New Focused Antarctica Cruises For 2020/2021
Abercrombie & Kent offers savings up to $4,000 per person plus $1,500 air credit; solo travelers save 50% on single supplement.
A profoundly moving and otherworldly place, Antarctica is the only continent on earth dedicated to peaceful exploration and science. Abercrombie & Kent, longtime leaders in luxury expedition cruising, reveal the White Continent’s unparalleled wonders on a choice of four voyages in 2020 and 2021. Each cruise is ideally timed during austral summer and uniquely focused on photography, the impact of climate change or a holiday voyage designed with families in mind.
Antarctica is also a destination that requires advance planning, with many travelers booking more than a year out. To reward these guests, Abercrombie & Kent is offering an Early Booking Discount through October 31, 2019 on select departures, with savings of up to $4,000 per person and $1,500 air credit when reserved through A&K. Solo travelers also benefit with 50 percent savings on the single supplement.
In 1991, A&K launched its first Luxury Expedition Cruise to Antarctica, and today, more than 300 voyages later, the company is still combining luxury and adventure on voyages to compelling destinations around the world. The 2020-21 season features Abercrombie & Kent largest portfolio of Luxury Expedition Cruises to date with a choice of 12 adventures, from wildlife-rich Antarctica to the vast wilderness of the Arctic, culturally rich Japan, Italy, Greece, and the Baltics, as well as the untouched and rarely visited Kimberley coast.
Abercrombie & Kent exclusively charters luxurious small ships to offer the most rewarding guest experience with hand-crafted itineraries led by an award-winning Expedition Team, many who have been leading A&K voyages for decades. These accomplished explorers range from pioneering scientists and recipients of the prestigious Polar Medal, to seasoned academics, photographers and Young Explorer guides. Count on in-depth insight and hands-on guidance from an average of 18 A&K Expedition Team members, with a staff-to-guest ratio of 1 to 12. These friendly pros accompany guests throughout the journey, offering fascinating lectures and kid-friendly activities at sea, guiding shore excursions, and sharing captivating stories over meals.
The Changing Climate
Joining Abercrombie & Kent’s climate change-focused Classic Antarctica, January 3-15, 2021 is Dr. James McClintock, award-winning scientist, author and Endowed Professor of Polar and Marine Biology at the University of Alabama Birmingham. He will share adventures from nearly 30 years of research in polar waters and discuss his studies of climate change, ocean acidification, and chemical ecology. Guests will have the rare privilege of meeting scientists at U.S. Palmer Research Station (weather permitting).
Holiday Voyage to Inspire Young Scientists
A&K’s dedicated Young Explorer guides are selected for their experience and skill in working with children on an engaging program of activities for different age groups on Holiday Voyage: Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands, Dec 17, 2020–Jan 5, 2020. Twice-daily activities include everything from nautical knot-tying with a former British Royal Marine commando, kids-only scavenger hunts, deep-sea presentations with a marine biologist and a photo-coaching workshop just for teens. Excursions include a visit to a sheep-shearing farm and the local museum in Port Stanley, and a kids-only Zodiac ride and lesson with a naturalist guide.
Be one of a rare few to discover the White Continent on A&K’s 2019-2020 Luxury Expedition Cruises:
Explore the Antarctic Peninsula for five action-packed days among towering icebergs, massive glaciers and abundant wildlife. Discover some of the world's rarest wildlife timed for the arrival of the season's first penguin chicks.
Enhanced Photography Departure (Dec 7–19, 2020)
Focus on photography with A&K Photo Coaches who present comprehensive lectures for all skill levels, hands-on tutorials and tips in the field for shooting in the extreme Antarctic environment.
13 days from $12,995 per person including $3,000 Early Booking Discount (was $15,995); Solo pricing from $12,995 + $5,998 single supplement (was $11,995); plus $1,500 per person air credit
Climate Change Focused-Departure (Jan 3–15, 2021)
Experience an A&K Philanthropy focus on climate change research with special guest Dr. James McClintock, who leads a behind-the-scenes tour at Palmer Station. 13 days from $12,995 per person including $3,000 Early Booking Discount (was $15,995).
Holiday Voyage: Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands (Dec 17, 2020–Jan 5, 2021)
Ideally timed over winter break, families can celebrate an unforgettable Christmas and New Year’s Eve together. This 20-day journey features two additional days in the Falkland Islands and Antarctica for added exploration of the Southern Ocean. 20 days from $20,995 including $4,000 Early Booking Discount (was $24,995); Child pricing for kids 7-18 sharing with two adults from $12,495; Solo pricing from $20,995 + $9,348 single supplement (was $18,695); plus $1,500 per person air credit
Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands (Jan 13-30, 2021)
Explore the unique landscapes of the Falkland Islands as well as wildlife-rich South Georgia with its abundant king penguin colonies and the gravesite of one of the greatest explorers, Sir Ernest Shackleton, and the Antarctic Peninsula. 18 days from $19,995 includes $4,000 Early Booking Discount (was $23,995); Solo pricing from $19,995 + $8,998 single supplement (was $17,995); plus $1,500 per person air credit
Truly Luxurious, All-Inclusive Cruising
By chartering the luxurious mega-yacht ‘Le Lyrial’ in Antarctica, A&K is able to limit guest capacity to 199, which not only allows unrestricted access to landing sites prohibited to larger vessels, but also affords comfortable, uncrowded access to public spaces and personalized attention on board the ship, as well as a private balcony. Each voyage is all-inclusive, featuring arrival and departure transfers, gratuities and bar drinks, in addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and Traveler’s Valet® laundry service – exclusive A&K amenities. Guests also have a choice of included excursions in Buenos Aires, such as a panoramic city tour and tango demonstration or a tour focused on the city’s lively street art scene.
A fresh menu inspired by France’s culinary heritage encompasses everything from lavish multi-course dinners and international buffets to carefully selected cheeses and freshly baked pastries that rival those found in Paris. With a choice of restaurants, no formal evenings, and 24-hour room service, guests have the flexibility to dine when and where they wish.
To ensure travelers have all the gear they need for their polar voyage (and not use up valuable luggage space), A&K provides a newly designed expedition parka, backpack and water bottle. Guests also enjoy complimentary use of boots, waterproof pants and trekking poles, delivered to staterooms, courtesy of A&K’s exclusive concierge service.
Reserve early and save up to $4,000 per person plus $1,500 international air credit when reserved through Abercrombie & Kent and booked by October 31, 2019. Solo travelers save 50 percent off the single supplement in Category 1-3 staterooms.
For more information on A&K’s 2020-2021 Luxury Expedition Cruises, request a brochure at 800.554.7094, go to https://www.abercrombiekent.com/cruises/luxury-expedition-cruises.
