Abercrombie & Kent Expands Luxury Expedition Cruise Offerings
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Lacey Pfalz April 15, 2022
Abercrombie & Kent has expanded its luxury expedition cruise offerings to offer itineraries on all seven continents due to popular demand for exploration-style journeys of lesser-visited destinations for its 2023-2024 seasons.
All expedition voyages offer incredible experiences to destinations that are generally less visited than more popular cruise ports. Active excursions, daily lectures by experts and an exploration of a destination’s history, culture and geography are only some of what makes an Abercrombie & Kent luxury expedition trip so memorable.
Each itinerary includes signature experiences like private performances and tours that focus on specific parts of a destination’s culture or history, like a foodie tour of Brittany.
For 2023-2024, four new voyages offer incredible chances to explore the world in luxury. Guests onboard the 14-day Cruising the Seychelles & Coastal Tanzania trip will experience East Africa’s beautiful coral reefs, along with the colorful cultures of Zanzibar and Mahe, the ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani and the Aldabra Atoll.
The nine-day European Coastal Cruise: Portugal, Spain & France brings travelers from Lisbon to London, visiting the Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao, Normandy and Mont-Saint-Michel.
The 14-day French Polynesia to Easter Island Expedition is the third new itinerary that brings travelers along the beautiful Tuamotu archipelago, the Pitcairn Islands and Easter Island. The itinerary departs from Papeete.
Lastly, the eight-day Adriatic Voyage: Croatia, Montenegro & Greece sails from Venice to Athens, visiting Split, Dubrovnik and Kotor before spending several days in Greece visiting Corfu before its disembarkation in Athens.
Other expedition cruises from Abercrombie & Kent include Antarctica, the Arctic, the Northwest Passage, Japan, Australia, Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea, Italy, Greece and Indonesia.
“More than ever before, travelers are looking for immersive experiences – whether alongside a marine biologist in the Arctic, an Aboriginal culture expert in Western Australia, or a former NASA Astronaut in the most remote regions of the Pacific,” explains Bob Simpson, A&K VP of Expedition Cruising. “Our Expedition Cruises are designed around engaging cultural exchanges, surprising wildlife encounters and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, led by the most accomplished scientists and native cultural experts from the communities we visit.”
For more information or to book an itinerary, please click here.
