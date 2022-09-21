Abercrombie & Kent Launches 'Sell Three, Sail Free' Travel Advisor Incentive
Tour operator Abercrombie & Kent is offering a new incentive for travel advisors, offering the opportunity to sail for free when they book three staterooms on any A&K Luxury Expedition Cruise departing any time between November 1, 2022, and January 31, 2024.
The booking period for the “Sell Three, Sail Free” incentive is September 15, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Advisors will earn double credit for the Northwest Passage: From Greenland to the Bering Sea itinerary. Advisors will earn a free cruise for themselves and one guest onboard a selection of eligible Luxury Expedition Cruises.
Additionally, travel advisors can earn a $500 gift card bonus for select Luxury Expedition Cruise bookings made between September 15 and December 31, 2022, when they mention the promo code 23CRUISEAG500. Advisors who book the Northwest Passage itinerary can earn a $1000 bonus gift card when they mention the code 23CRUISEAG1000 at booking.
“Small ship expedition cruising is leading the return to cruising. The very elements that define it – remote destinations, small ships, outdoor adventures and a focus on learning – closely align with what travelers value most right now,” explains Marett Taylor, Abercrombie & Kent Vice President of Sales.
“That’s why – for the very first time – we are offering a ‘Sell Three, Sail Free’ incentive to travel professionals. This is the ideal time to reach out to your clients with recommendations for unique and enrichment-focused experiences for 2023 on all seven continents.”
