Abercrombie & Kent Offers Small Group Travelers the Personalization They Want and New 2020 Trips
WHY IT RATES: A&K has introduced a variety of ways for guests to find a Luxury Small Group Journey that fits the specific interests and styles of each individual traveler.
Today’s travelers are more experienced and informed about the kinds of travel experiences they want, which requires more personalization than ever before. While it can be a challenge to offer customization in small group travel, luxury travel leaders Abercrombie & Kent have introduced a variety of ways for guests to find a Luxury Small Group Journey that fits their specific interests and styles of travel. For 2020 A&K will offer guests a choice of Design Your Day activities on every journey, as well as new itineraries to Chile, Australia & New Zealand, and a wellness-inspired Bhutan journey.
“We planned our Luxury Small Group Journeys to make for a complete travel experience, but we also understand that our guests are increasingly looking for even more ways to personalize their journey,” explains Abercrombie & Kent President Keith Baron. “So we have enabled guests to choose activities based on their interests with our Design Your Day options, as well as the ability to upgrade accommodations and add small-group extensions or even completely customized routings before and after their journey.”
The demand for more personalization led Abercrombie & Kent to add Design Your Day options to every Luxury Small Group Journey for 2020. First introduced on A&K’s Private Jet Journeys, Design Your Day will allow guests a choice of three or more expertly-curated excursions, with at least one designed for more active guests. In Australia, for example, guests have the choice of a cruise around Sydney Harbour, a bike tour with a local guide or a walk through the historic Rocks District, Sydney’s oldest neighborhood.
“We’ve also expanded our offerings in some of our most popular destinations, allowing guests a choice that more closely matches their preferred style of travel,” says Baron. “In addition to our flagship Egypt & the Nile, we’ve doubled the number of departures of Petra to the Pyramids & a Nile Yacht Cruise, a previously limited-edition journey which includes a four-night Nile cruise aboard the luxurious six-cabin ‘Sanctuary Zein Nile Chateau’ dahabeah and a stay at the historic Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan.”
“We’ve also developed Wellness-Inspired journeys to Kenya, India, Peru, Southeast Asia–and now Bhutan. These offer the same cultural immersion found in our Luxury Small Group Journeys, but feature boutique properties and activities designed to promote mindfulness, health and well-being.”
New 2020 Luxury Small Group Journeys:
Wellness Bhutan: Mystical Himalaya–Experience the deeply spiritual culture of Bhutan alongside locals for whom happiness is a national priority. Join an exclusive tshechu Bhutanese religious festival, with its colorful, masked dancers and traditional storytelling. Learn how traditional Tibetan medicine is used by healers to restore a patient’s harmony and balance during a visit to the Institute of Traditional Medicine. Hike to the top of Tiger’s Nest Monastery and celebrate with a Champagne picnic lunch. Trek to Chimi Lhakhang, a storied fertility temple and pilgrimage destination. Stay in boutique wellness retreats throughout Bhutan, including Six Senses Paro. Design Your Day options include a hike to Chorten Nyingpo Lhakhang, a visit to a temple complex for higher learning and mediation center, or a trek to a stupa noted for its architecture and breathtaking views of the Punakha Valley. 10 days from $9,995 per person, double occupancy.
Marvels of Chile–Experience the diversity of Chile on a journey filled with culinary experiences, culture and a range of outdoor activities. Revel in the pristine surroundings of the Lake District with a variety of cultural and outdoor excursions. Sample organic and biodynamic wines and enjoy a Chef’s Table experience at a vineyard. Savor an al fresco breakfast beside a crystal clear lagoon as the sun rises over the Atacama Desert. Join a local art enthusiast and chef for dinner in her private Santiago home. Exceptional accommodations include Alto Atacama. Design Your Day options include mountain biking through the gorges of Cordillera de la Sal, searching for petroglyphs on a walk in the High Catarpe, or viewing the mineral-colored hills of the Rainbow Valley. Nine days from 8,495 per person, double occupancy.
Australia & New Zealand: The Lands Down Under-Explore two inspiring destinations on one comprehensive journey, from the Outback of Australia to the fjords of New Zealand. Enjoy a relaxing stay at Longitude 131º with unparalleled views of majestic Uluru. Spend a day on the Great Barrier Reef followed by a chance to see indigenous Australian wildlife up close. Cruise along the fjords and towering cliffs of Milford Sound. Learn about life in Queenstown by visiting the private home and gallery of a world-renowned local artist, as well as enjoying a tasting and tour of the caves at a local vineyard. Seventeen days from $14,995 per person, double occupancy.
A&K Luxury Small Group Journeys are limited to no more than 18 guests, which opens the door to exclusive hotels and a world of insider access, from private museum openings to visits with local people in their own homes. The intimate group size allows A&K to choose the best five-star hotels, boutique lodges and camps in one-of-a-kind locations. A Resident Tour Director® orchestrates the entire experience, accompanying guests throughout and sharing their beyond-the-guidebook perspective.
Every A&K journey features exclusive, locally-inspired moments designed just for A&K guests, such as the opportunity to Ride Like a Local and explore a charming neighborhood by rickshaw, get a taste of local cuisine at a Chef’s Table, or enjoy a Scenic Sundowner with a refreshing cocktail in an unforgettable location as the sun sets. Breakfast in Bed is an exclusive amenity for A&K guests, providing two opportunities to enjoy continental breakfast served in the comfort of their hotel room, as well as Traveller’s Valet® laundry service at the midpoint of the journey. Private arrival and departure transfers are always included, regardless of when guests arrive or depart, as are all gratuities, except for the Resident Tour Director, which is at guest discretion. Guests also appreciate Travelling Bell Boy service to transfer luggage from hotel to hotel, as well as complimentary Internet access.
Underlying each Luxury Small Group Journey is the most robust tour operator support network in the travel industry – over 55 offices in more than 30 countries around the world, all working 24/7 to ensure every aspect of the journey is orchestrated with precision and flexibility down to the last detail.
Abercrombie & Kent’s 2020 Luxury Small Group Journeys feature an extensive choice of travel dates and each departure is guaranteed to operate with a minimum of two guests.
