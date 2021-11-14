Abercrombie & Kent Wins Multiple Gold Awards at 2021 Travvys
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Laurie Baratti November 14, 2021
For nearly 60 years, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) has pioneered new standards of luxury adventure travel, combining authentic, immersive experiences with superior comfort.
Now the world’s premier luxury travel company, A&K’s singular approach combines top-tier service with authentic local expertise and true insider access to create irreplicable once-in-a-lifetime trips for its clients.
Family-founded back in 1962, A&K began by offering a new level of luxury experiences in Africa, but has since grown to provide premier luxury travel to destinations in more than 100 countries on all seven continents.
In the process, A&K opened destinations that had previously been inaccessible to visitors and established new benchmarks for experiential travel. The company now operates over 55 offices in more than 30 countries around the globe, powered by the efforts of over 2,500 dedicated travel experts.
A&K offers guests everything from intimate Small-Group Journeys to Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises and Private Jet journeys, and is consistently recognized by travel professionals as embodying the gold standard in luxury travel.
Continuing its legacy of expertly crafting inspiring adventures with an unmatched level of style and service, A&K this year took home three first-place, Gold Travvy Awards:
— Best Tour Guides
— Best Escorted Tour Operator - Luxury
— Best Escorted Tour Operator - Africa
It's also worth noting that Abercrombie & Kent USA secured Bronze in the category of Best Tour Operator Website & Customer Service.
Now in their seventh year, the Travvy Awards were created to recognize the global travel industry’s top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions, as voted upon by the insider group of professionals who know them perhaps most intimately: travel advisors.
Following their inception in 2015, the Travvys quickly rose in the travel community’s estimation to the point that they're now referred to as the "Academy Awards of the Travel Industry".
This year, industry insiders celebrated their combined achievements, and winners in each category were presented with their award trophies in person at the spectacular Travvy Awards Gala, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, November 11, 2021.
Check out the complete list of 2021 Travvy Awards winners.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Abercrombie & Kent
For more Tour Operator News
More by Laurie Baratti
Take a Step Back in Time with a 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Tour of NYC
Costsaver Celebrates Border Reopenings With New Tours in Australia and New Zealand in 2022
Collette’s 'Book More, Earn More' Advisor Incentive To Expire At The End of February
Aventura World Helps Travel Advisors Kick-Start 2022 Group Travel Bookings
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS