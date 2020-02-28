Access Culinary Trips Is Helping Travel Advisors Save Vacations
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff February 28, 2020
Travel advisors looking to make alternative travel plans for clients whose vacations have been canceled can find help with Access Culinary Trips.
For those impacted by coronavirus, the company is helping to offset non-refundable fees that travelers may have incurred with a savings of $250 on any small-group tour with a guaranteed departure within six months of the original departure date. It is also waiving late booking fees.
“We know a lot of people are disappointed that their planned travel may be impacted by Coronavirus, but also don’t want to stay at home and lose out on a vacation week,” notes Tamar Lowell, CEO of Access Culinary Trips. “We just want to provide an alternative for those who may want to check off another bucket list destination instead.”
Travel advisors making a booking can use promo code RESCUE250 and enter the name of the original travel company, destination and travel dates into the Special Requests section of the booking form.
Travelers will find trips to Cuba, Morocco, Peru and more.
For more information on United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS