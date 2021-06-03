Adventures by Disney Announces New Offerings
June 03, 2021
Adventures by Disney is adding new tours for travelers.
A unique way to travel, giving guests magical experiences all over the world through group – and now private – tours, Adventures by Disney's latest specially curated itinerary is a domestic one – New England.
On the eight-day, seven-night New England adventure guests get to enjoy local museums, see the von Trapp Family Lodge, take an afternoon cruise on Lake Champlain, zipline in Stowe, explore Bar Harbor, enjoy coastal cuisine and more.
There are ten offerings for this journey between May and October 2022 with some options during prime leaf-peeping season.
Adventures by Disney are also offering new Private Adventures.
The pandemic caused the travel industry to turn on its head, and companies had to get creative in how they operated. Adventures by Disney decided to get even more innovative by offering private guided tours in October 2020.
These Private Adventures have grown so much in popularity that they are doubling their tour offerings with six more itineraries: Australia, England and France, Ireland, Laos and Cambodia, New Zealand, South Africa and Vietnam.
Up to twelve people are welcomed on the Adventures by Disney Private Adventures with a choice from 11 different tours. Although dates tend to be flexible, some itineraries are only available during certain parts of the year. Furthermore, the only age restriction is for Peru and South Africa where everyone must be at least 6 years of age – this is unlike the regular Adventures by Disney tours who recommend each participant be at least four years old.
For more information about tours, visit www.adventuresbydisney.com
