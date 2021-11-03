Last updated: 11:03 AM ET, Wed November 03 2021

Adventures by Disney To Offer Expedition Cruises To the Arctic in 2023

November 03, 2021

A PONANT ship in the Arctic, on which Adventures by Disney's newest Arctic expedition cruise will be held. (photo via Adventures by Disney)

Beginning in 2023, Adventures by Disney will offer families the chance to discover the stark beauty and wild nature of the Arctic aboard an Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruise.

Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises offer a breadth of family-friendly excursions and on-board activities that offer immersion into local wildlife, with expert naturalists and Adventure Guides bringing the destinations to life.

The 10-day Arctic Expedition Cruise itinerary begins in Oslo, where guests can stay at the historic Grand Hotel Oslo before flying to Longyearbyen, where guests will embark on a PONANT expedition ship. Throughout the itinerary, guests can experience the Svalbard Archipelago, sailing around fjords, icebergs and ice floes. Each day offers two excursions, which can include explorations through national parks, historic whaling settlements and much more.

Guests will also enjoy experiencing the breadth of Arctic wildlife, from seals, whales and walruses to polar bears, reindeer and arctic foxes.

Bookings for Arctic expedition cruises, as well as expeditions to the Antarctic and the Galapagos for 2023 will open to the public beginning November 12, 2021. Prices for adults begin at $11,999.

For more information, please click here.

