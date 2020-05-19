African Travel, Inc Introducing 2020 Webinar Series
Tour Operator May 19, 2020
WHY IT RATES: African Travel, Inc is providing a webinar series for travel advisors to learn more about the various destinations in order to assist in planning their clients' dream vacations. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Adventure is on the top of our minds these days because, like you and your clients, we're hungry for the next one.
There are a lot of exciting adventures out there, but trying to find the right one can be daunting. African Travel is helping solve this problem with its 2020 Webinar Series as well as providing some other top picks for under-the-radar safaris.
Beyond the ‘who, where and when’ to safari, African Travel will answer what safari experiences are right for your clients. The series includes:
—We Know Botswana: Listen to recording
—We Know Tanzania: May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST
—We Know South Africa: June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST
—We Know Kenya: July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST
—We Know Rwanda: August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST
—What’s New for 2021: September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST
Tanzania: a Traditional Safari With a New Twist
Tanzania is a great place to start in the webinar series. The country has broad appeal as it delivers quintessential safari experiences with epic backdrops of Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti.
African Travel will share the best ways to explore Tanzania including new trends and twists on the traditional itinerary and ideas for more meaningful cultural connections.
Botswana: Adventure Minded Nature Lovers
Do you have clients wanting to disconnect and experience one of the healthiest wildlife ecosystems on earth? We can't recommend Botswana enough.
In our recorded webinar, we navigate between the seasons, find out where to see the meerkats versus one of Africa's largest surviving elephant populations and share a virtual safari of our own experiences.
We also share the latest on Botswana's newest luxury lodge Xigera found in our Ultimate Botswana Luxury Safari.
Best Off-The-Beaten Patch Safari Destinations
And if you're clients are looking for more of The Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Safari Destinations in Africa, our President Sherwin Banda recently gave his top picks to Departures magazine.
SOURCE: African Travel, Inc press release.
For more information on Africa
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS