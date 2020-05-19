Last updated: 12:56 PM ET, Tue May 19 2020

African Travel, Inc Introducing 2020 Webinar Series

Tour Operator May 19, 2020

Wild Elephant in African Botswana Savannah
PHOTO: Wild elephants in African Botswana Savannah. (photo via desant7474 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WHY IT RATES: African Travel, Inc is providing a webinar series for travel advisors to learn more about the various destinations in order to assist in planning their clients' dream vacations. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

Adventure is on the top of our minds these days because, like you and your clients, we're hungry for the next one.

There are a lot of exciting adventures out there, but trying to find the right one can be daunting. African Travel is helping solve this problem with its 2020 Webinar Series as well as providing some other top picks for under-the-radar safaris.

Beyond the ‘who, where and when’ to safari, African Travel will answer what safari experiences are right for your clients. The series includes:

MORE Tour Operator
Multigenerational travel

Journese Offers Up to 600 TRIP Points for New Family...

G Adventures

G Adventures Founder Releases E-Book Addressing Travel...

Airliner in silhouette

USTOA Executive Committee Members Look to 2021 for Travel...

—We Know Botswana: Listen to recording

We Know Tanzania: May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST

We Know South Africa: June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST

We Know Kenya: July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST

We Know Rwanda: August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST

What’s New for 2021: September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST

Tanzania: a Traditional Safari With a New Twist

Tanzania is a great place to start in the webinar series. The country has broad appeal as it delivers quintessential safari experiences with epic backdrops of Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti.

African Travel will share the best ways to explore Tanzania including new trends and twists on the traditional itinerary and ideas for more meaningful cultural connections.

Botswana: Adventure Minded Nature Lovers

Do you have clients wanting to disconnect and experience one of the healthiest wildlife ecosystems on earth? We can't recommend Botswana enough.

In our recorded webinar, we navigate between the seasons, find out where to see the meerkats versus one of Africa's largest surviving elephant populations and share a virtual safari of our own experiences.

We also share the latest on Botswana's newest luxury lodge Xigera found in our Ultimate Botswana Luxury Safari.

Best Off-The-Beaten Patch Safari Destinations

And if you're clients are looking for more of The Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Safari Destinations in Africa, our President Sherwin Banda recently gave his top picks to Departures magazine.

SOURCE: African Travel, Inc press release.

For more information on Africa

For more Tour Operator News

Multigenerational travel

Journese Offers Up to 600 TRIP Points for New Family Bookings

G Adventures Founder Releases E-Book Addressing Travel Challenges

USTOA Executive Committee Members Look to 2021 for Travel Recovery

Globus Family of Brands Suspends Most Departures Through August

Intrepid Thanks Travel Agents in Open Letter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS