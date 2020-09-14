A&K Celebrates Expedition Cruising with Northeast Passage Voyage
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Theresa Norton September 14, 2020
In 2021, luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent will celebrate 30 years of expedition cruising. One way to mark the occasion is with a rare expedition through the Northeast Passage hosted by founder Geoffrey Kent.
The new voyage, “The Northeast Passage: Across the Russian Arctic,” will take place Aug. 27-Sept. 21, 2021 on Le Boreal, departing from Tromso, Norway, and ending in Nome, Alaska. Prices start at $36,995 with the early booking discount.
“In 1991 we set out to explore Antarctica – a place that speaks to my passion for discovery,” Kent said. “Thirty years later, I am excited to explore a new frontier – the Russian High Arctic – alongside A&K guests and my wife Otavia. In this rarely transited, vast wilderness, each day’s activities are determined by the captain and expedition leader based on ice, weather and sea conditions – as well as knowledge gained from years of experience. That’s the appeal of expedition cruising – the unpredictability (and thrill) of adventure.”
Today A&K offers 12 voyages, including polar and cultural cruises, across six continents.
The Northeast Passage cruise will visit remote settlements in the Russian High Arctic, seldom-seen Siberian islands, isolated wildlife habitats and Arctic nature reserves. Visits are planned to Murmansk, the world’s biggest city north of the Arctic Circle, and Provideniya, a former military port.
Also on the itinerary are Wrangel Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Great Arctic State Nature Reserve in the Kara Sea, which spans over 41,000 square kilometers and is home to polar bears, Arctic fox, reindeer, beluga whales and more.
The Northeast Passage cruise will feature experts Kiliii Yuyan, a National Geographic photographer of Siberian descent, and Steffen Graupner, a trained scientist who has explored extensively in Russia and brings a wealth of local knowledge to his role as Expedition Leader.
A&K limits capacity to approximately 80 percent – this means no polar voyage exceeds 199 guests and no cultural journey exceeds 148 – so every stateroom and suite has a private balcony.
Onboard, strict sanitary protocols reflect best practices for cleanliness and disinfection established by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to constant and systematic cleaning and sanitizing of all areas on board and stringent management of air circulation, lounge areas and dining rooms have been reconfigured to provide appropriate physical distancing. A doctor and nurse are available 24/7 and have access to advanced hospital equipment and isolation areas, if needed.
Any A&K luxury expedition cruise booked by Dec. 31, 2020, can be changed for up to 30 days before departure in the event of a COVID-19-related reason.
For more information on Abercrombie & Kent, Russia, Alaska, Norway
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS