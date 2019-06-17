A&K Offers New Cultural Cruise in the Baltic
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Janeen Christoff June 17, 2019
Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) has announced a new 2020 Luxury Expedition Cruise, expanding its portfolio of Luxury Expedition Cruises due to the growing interest in immersive cultural journeys.
The Cruising the Baltic Sea: Copenhagen to St. Petersburg, explores the cultures and complex relationships between Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, Finland and Russia.
Like every A&K Luxury Expedition Cruise, this voyage includes an engaging program of expert lectures, special events and curated shore excursions.
“Our approach to expedition cruising is culturally immersive,” noted Bob Simpson, Abercrombie & Kent’s vice president, expedition cruising.
“We start with selecting the best ship for the destination, then craft a thoughtfully-planned itinerary that allows ample time in each port–including a stay at a five-star hotel in a notable city–to offer a thorough understanding of the region’s history,” said Simpson.
“On our new Baltic Sea cruise, guests will end their journey with three nights in St. Petersburg filled with insider access opportunities and a wide choice of included excursions, with the Four Seasons Hotel Lions Palace as their home base.”
During the Baltic Sea cruise for 2020, guests visit the historic cities of Copenhagen, Gdansk, Klaipeda, Stockholm, Tallinn, Helsinki and St. Petersburg. Onboard there are enriching discussions with guest speakers, including writer and former interpreter to USSR president Mikhail Gorbachev, Pavel Palazhchenko.
“We complement memorable experiences on shore with onboard briefings by members of our Expedition Staff–as well as special guest lecturers like Nobel Peace Prize recipient and former president of Poland Lech Walesa–who provides the historical context needed to understand the significance of each place featured on the itinerary,” said Simpson. “Guests describe these cruises as more like a semester at sea than a traditional cruise.”
Guests also take part in included excursions, such as a visit to a former Soviet nuclear missile base in Lithuania, moving visits to World War II remembrance sites and world-class museums. The journey concludes with a three-night stay at Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg where guests enjoy early access to Catherine Palace and an after-hours visit to the Hermitage Museum.
The cruise takes place July 16-28, 2020, onboard the Le Dumont d’Urville, which holds 148 guests. Prices start at $15,995, double occupancy and guests can take advantage of an early booking discount price of $13,995.
For more information on Abercrombie & Kent, Copenhagen, Russia
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS