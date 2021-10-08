A&K Returns to Antarctica for 30th Season
October 08, 2021
Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) has announced it will return to Antarctica this season.
After a successful restart with voyages in Greece and Iceland in September, A&K will celebrate its 30th season exploring the White Continent with all four of its scheduled expedition cruises to Antarctica. Each voyage has a specific focus, including the solar eclipse, climate change, family holidays and photography.
“Our Antarctica operations this year will be based in a single country, Argentina, to maintain the integrity of our itineraries and minimize any impact on the guest experience,” said Bob Simpson, Abercrombie & Kent vice president of expedition cruising. “Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival in Buenos Aires, have a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding their flight and complete an online health affidavit verifying vaccination and negative PCR test status."
Guests will be able to take advantage of activities and explore before the cruise.
"They will begin with two nights in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, exploring on a choice of expert-led excursions curated by A&K’s local office, prior to boarding the ship in Ushuaia," said Simpson. "We intend to deliver the same kind of rewarding experiences that have earned A&K accolades from Travel Advisors for decades; they recognize the importance of A&K’s experience operating in one of the world’s most remote places, where landing sites vary depending on weather, wind and ice conditions.”
For those who would like to experience Antarctica with A&K this season, there are a limited number of spaces available. Guests can choose from Antarctica & the Total Solar Eclipse Cruise, Antarctic Cruise Adventure: A Changing Landscape, Antarctica and South Georgia Island Holiday Voyage and Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands Cruise: Photography & Exploration.
Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination is required for travelers 12 and older.
Sailings take place on the eco-friendly Le Lyrial, which provides a private-yacht-like ambiance. Capacity onboard is limited to 80 percent, and no voyage exceeds 199 guests.
There are strict health and safety protocols onboard established by the World Health Organization with constant cleaning and sanitizing of all areas onboard as well as stringent management of air circulation with a UV sterilization system. There is also a doctor and a nurse onboard available 24 hours a day, as well as access to advanced hospital equipment and isolation areas.
A&K is also offering a flexible booking policy. Travelers can reserve any A&K Luxury Expedition Cruise by December 31, 2021 (for travel through December 31, 2022) and have the flexibility to change travel plans up to 15 days prior to departure in the event of a COVID-19-related reason.
For the latest insight on travel to Antarctica and around the world, check out this interactive guide:
