Alaska Travel Made Easy With Insight Vacations
Janeen Christoff March 11, 2021
The Canadian ban on cruise ships has impacted Alaska sailings but it hasn’t dampened interest, and many American travelers are turning to land-based explorations instead.
Alaska, which is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all residents 16 and up, has also done away with its last coronavirus-related hurdle, eliminating the need for a negative test upon arrival to the state.
It comes as no surprise that with surging interest but no cruising that travelers would seek to explore Alaska on land this year, rather than by sea. Insight Vacations is providing an option to travelers who are looking for just this type of trip.
Travelers can book Insight’s seven-day Jewels of Alaska and receive premium accommodations, transportation, meals and immersive experiences planned and ready with many of the same conveniences that come with ocean cruising.
The itinerary takes guests on an Alaskan Railroad journey, an exploration of Denali National Park, a jet boat tour up the Chulitna River in Talkeetna, a 100-mile boat tour of Prince William Sound and into the College Fjord and more.
Guests will join local experts for an exclusive presentation on making Eskimo ice cream and enjoy the Insight Experience of meeting the champion dog team of four-time Iditarod winner, Martin Buser.
In order to keep guests safe, Insight Vacations has instituted its Peace of Mind promise, and a Well-Being Director is on every itinerary.
