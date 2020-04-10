All About Tours Resigns USTOA Membership
April 10, 2020
All About Tours has resigned its membership in the U.S. Tour Operators Association (USTOA), and therefore is no longer part of the organization’s $1 million travelers’ assistance program, effective March 31.
“Travel agents and consumers should be aware that purchases of All About Tours products made prior to March 31, 2020, are protected under the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. Deposits and payments thereafter will not be covered by the USTOA program,” USTOA President and CEO Terry Dale advised.
As part of the announced retirement, All About Tours is no longer taking bookings but remains open to serve clients until 2020 travel has been completed. All About Tours sold packages to Hawaii, Mexico, the South Pacific and Southern California.
“As All About Tours completes 40 years and the last of its bookings, we would like to thank USTOA for being there to support us,” said Brent Mayes, president of All About Tours, which is based near Portland, Ore.
“Since announcing the retirement of our family company last July, every airline, hotel, rental car and consortia has been there supporting our efforts to take care of our travel advisors and passengers. Now, during unprecedented times of the pandemic, our suppliers have still been there to support our staff and travel advisors. We are grateful for all the support because we realize we could only be as good as our suppliers. For all, we are wishing safety, health and a prompt recovery from this pandemic.”
Dale added that All About Tours has been “a valued partner since 1994 and appreciates the support the company provided to USTOA for more than 25 years. We wish the Mayes family all the best in their retirement.”
