Last updated: 10:00 AM ET, Thu November 28 2019

Apple Vacations' Black Friday and Cyber Week Sale Offers up to 70-Percent Savings

Tour Operator Apple Vacations November 28, 2019

Black Friday and Cyber Week Sales are coming.
PHOTO: Black Friday and Cyber Week Sales are coming. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / lusia599)

WHY IT RATES: Valid through December 1, 2019, an unprecedented Black Friday Blowout from Apple Vacations is enabling travel advisors to offer their clients up to 70-percent savings on vacation packages, plus up to $200 off per booking and additional perks available. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer

Apple Vacations is preparing to launch a series of enticing Black Friday and Cyber Week sales on Friday, November 29, 2019, including an unprecedented Black Friday Blowout allowing travel advisors to offer their clients up to 70-percent savings all weekend long, plus up to $200 off per booking via promo code: AVBLACKFRIDAY19.

Additional savings come in the form of free-night incentives, complimentary room upgrades, up to $800 in resort credits and kids free offers at select resorts. Apple Vacations’ Black Friday Blowout prices and incentives are valid through December 1, 2019.

The fun continues on Monday, December 2 with a one-day-only Cyber Monday sale featuring prices as low as $399 for three-night all-inclusive vacations including airfare, as well as a site-wide discount of up to $200 off per booking to any destination with promo code: AVCYBER19.

While travel advisors are encouraged to secure the best deals for their clients over Black Friday weekend, opportunities to shine continue throughout Cyber Week with a 72-hour sale featuring up to 70-percent savings on remaining inventory with added perks at select hotels. Travel advisors can offer additional savings up to $200 per booking from December 3 through 5 via promo code: 72VACAY.

Each Apple Vacations package includes roundtrip airfare, all-inclusive hotel accommodations, roundtrip ground transfers, entertainment and gratuities.

Visit MyAppleOnline.com beginning Friday, November 29 to browse offers or promotional terms and conditions. Offers are subject to availability and change. See applevacations.com/ftc.

For more information, visit MyAppleOnline.com.

SOURCE: Apple Vacations press release.

