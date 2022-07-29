Aurora Expeditions Offering Up To 20% Off Antarctica Expeditions for 2022-23
Tour Operator Aurora Expeditions Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2022
Aurora Expeditions, a leading adventure travel company from Australia, is offering up to 20 percent off on all Antarctica voyages for 2022 and 2023 when booked by August 31, 2022.
Antarctic Expeditions will be enjoyed on the purpose-built Greg Mortimer and the new Sylvia Earle ships, both operating from Punta Arenas, Chile and Ushuaia, Argentina. Travelers can view the itineraries for sale on its website, or view them in a downloadable brochure.
Itineraries offering up to 20 percent off include the Spirit of Antarctica 12-day itinerary departing this November 17. Beginning at $9,916 before the savings, the expedition includes a sail through the Drake Passage and activities like sea kayaking, camping in Antarctica, snowshoeing, ski tours, Zodiac expeditions and more.
Another itinerary offering a discount is the Wild Antarctica 12-day itinerary departing February 4, 2023. Beginning at $11,436 per person before the discount, this itinerary sails through the Weddell Sea, explores the Antarctic Peninsula and visits the easternmost region of the Weddell Sea, known for its tabular icebergs.
“We are incredibly excited for the start of the upcoming season, where we will be operating two ships in Antarctica for the first time,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief marketing officer of Aurora Expeditions. “In anticipation of this season, we wanted to give travelers looking for a life-changing experience the opportunity for some extraordinary savings for the trip of a lifetime. There is so much variety on offer throughout our October to March season, including our industry leading activity program and our authentic expedition experiences encouraging passengers off the ship as much as possible.”
