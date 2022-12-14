Aurora Expeditions' Sylvia Earle Departs for Antarctica
Aurora Expeditions’ second expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, made its inaugural voyages from Ushuaia, Argentina to Antarctica on December 10, 2022.
The ship is taking 120 passengers and the brand’s CEO, Michael Heath, on a 12-day Spirit of Antarctica expedition itinerary, sailing from the Beagle Channel through the famed Drake Passage to visit the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. Along the journey, they’ll discover majestic creatures like orcas, penguins, minke whales and even take the ultimate polar plunge.
Sylvia Earle is purpose-built for expeditions, utilizing the Ulstein X-BOW, an inverted bow design that offers smoother sailings in rough waters while also reducing fuel consumption. For guests, the ship includes multiple dining and drinking areas, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a gym, library lounge, lecture theater and plenty of viewing areas.
“With our focus on education and conservation, our goal is to immerse our expeditioners in some of the world’s most secluded and wondrous places such as the Antarctic Peninsula in a relaxed, fun and informal onboard setting,” said Michael Heath.
“Our highly experienced Expedition Team will be guiding and enriching our passengers while we experience myriad excursions by water and land, with enthralling activities ranging from Zodiac cruises to walks and hikes, sea kayaking, scuba-diving, snorkeling, photography, wildlife watching, camping and snowshoeing. All while creating lifelong ambassadors for the planet.”
The ship will sail nine Antarctica voyages this winter before heading to Costa Rica and the Panama Canal beginning in April 2023.
