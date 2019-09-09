Aurora Expeditions Takes Delivery of Revolutionary Greg Mortimer
Tour Operator Aurora Expeditions September 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The ship is the first expedition vessel to feature the patented Ulstein X-Bow marine tech.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Aurora Expeditions, a world leader in expedition cruising and home-grown polar exploration specialist, has today announced it took delivery of the Greg Mortimer. The highly anticipated ship is set to redefine expedition cruising with its revolutionary patented Ulstein X-Bow.
Named after Aurora Expeditions’ adventurous co-founder, the 104-meter ship is the first expedition vessel to feature the patented Ulstein X-Bow; innovative marine technology that allows for gentler sea crossings, improved comfort and reduced emissions.
The ship is now ready to make her way to Ushuaia in anticipation of the official christening and inaugural voyage to Antarctica on October 31, 2019.
With the delivery of the Greg Mortimer, Aurora Expeditions has released the first preview of interior images of the ship. The Greg Mortimer features refined but inviting public areas for passengers to feel comfortable and relax in. The interiors feature a simple, neutral color palette taking inspiration from nature in the polar regions.
Tomas Tillberg, Managing Partner of Tomas Tillberg Design & Associates led the interior design of the Greg Mortimer.
"Working with Aurora Expeditions we wanted to ensure we allowed nature to take center stage on the Greg Mortimer and bring the outdoors into every aspect of the expedition. Most rooms feature large windows and the ship has ample dedicated viewing areas such as the hydraulic viewing platforms and the observation deck to ensure passengers never miss an impromptu whale sighting or to simply take in the beautiful landscapes.”
Letting passengers completely immerse themselves in the destination is of paramount importance to Aurora Expeditions. Their goal is to create lifelong ambassadors for the protection of the wilderness areas they travel to, and education and conservation are integral to Aurora Expeditions’ DNA.
The twelve-day maiden voyage will depart Ushuaia, Argentina for Antarctica on October 31.
For more information, contact your preferred wholesaler or Aurora Expeditions: 1800 637 688, +61 (0)2 9252 1033 or agents@auroraexpeditions.com.au.
SOURCE: Aurora Expeditions press release.
For more information on Aurora Expeditions, Antarctica
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS