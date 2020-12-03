Aurora Expeditions to Host Armchair Adventure Webinars
Join Aurora Expeditions’ North American Sales Team with special guest, glaciologist and geologist expert, Dr. Ulyana Horodyskyj on a live webinar to learn about the science of glaciers and the impact they have on climate change.
Using visuals from her personal travels, Ulyana will share her stories and experiences from the many research projects she has been involved with in Antarctica.
Also, attendees will hear from our passionate North America team; Lisa Bertini and George Johns who will deliver a comprehensive overview of Aurora Expeditions’ 21/22 Antarctica season. This will include our wide range of itinerary choices including fly/sail options, activities like polar diving and skiing, information on our ships, our Book with Confidence policies, health and safety protocols and details on the latest promotional offers.
It will be a true armchair adventure to the wildest and purest continent on the planet and will shed some light on why Antarctica remains top of many travelers' bucket lists.
There are two webinar times available – see below and link to register:
Session 1 - https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8512948298366493708?source=Press-release
Session 1: Tue 8 Dec - 12pm (EST)
(9am PST, 10am MST, 11am CST)
Session 2 - https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7838243983098057228?source=Press-release
Session 2: Thu 10 Dec - 4pm (EST)
(1pm PST, 2pm MST, 3pm CST)
*Coffee is limited to the first 100 people who register and attend. Coffee will be given in the form of a $5 Starbucks e-gift card which can be redeemed for web, mobile or drive through orders at participating Starbucks stores. Available to US and Canada attendees only.
SOURCE: Aurora Expeditions press release.
