Aurora Expeditions To Return To Antarctica in January

Sailing through Lemaire Channel, Antarctica on the Greg Mortimer
Sailing through Lemaire Channel, Antarctica on the Greg Mortimer. (photo via Aurora Expeditions)

Aurora Expeditions, an Australian adventure travel company, plans to resume operations in Antarctica with voyages from Punta Arenas, Chile, starting in January 2022.

Aurora Expeditions is waiving the single supplement for solo travelers to Antarctica who book select cabins from January to March.

“Aurora Expeditions is thrilled to be returning to Antarctica and getting back to what we do best in our 30th year of operation,” said Monique Ponfoort, CEO of Aurora Expeditions. “We are seeing increased demand for remote wilderness travel, and we know travelers will be looking to get out of their comfort zone and push their personal boundaries more than ever before.

“We wanted to celebrate our return by giving our guests the opportunity for some extraordinary savings, particularly for solo travelers, who join our voyages alone but travel and build lifelong connections with a small group of like-minded companions, sharing their passion for the natural world and a lust for adventure,” Ponfoort said.

Alongside the no-solo-supplement offer, Aurora is also offering 15 percent off all Antarctica voyages from January through March 2022.

Aurora Expeditions was named “World’s Leading Polar Expedition Operator” at the World Travel Awards 2020.

