Avanti and Bavaria Tourism Launch Educational Program and E-brochure

Bavaria Tourism and operator Avanti Destinations have partnered to launch an educational program and e-brochure for travel advisors, introducing two new customizable itineraries and highlighting both traditional and unexpected destinations and activities beyond Munich and its famous Oktoberfest.
The 30-page e-brochure, “Bavaria: Beyond Expectations” can be downloaded and forwarded to clients.
Richly illustrated, it showcases the Bavarian Alps and other areas of natural beauty, historic towns, castles, museums, active travel, and traditional food and drink experiences.
Avanti sells custom-crafted FIT itineraries and custom group travel exclusively through travel advisors.
“We are pleased to help Bavaria Tourism educate travel agents and their clients on the diversity of experiences their state offers, with its distinctive history, culture and natural beauty, and its warm, welcoming people,” explained Paul Barry, Avanti’s CEO.
“The e-brochure will really open the eyes of anyone who thinks they have ‘done’ Bavaria simply because they have experienced Munich’s Oktoberfest. This partnership is one example of Avanti’s strategy of enticing people to go beyond the most popular, best-known destinations,” noted Barry.
“Bavaria is a destination full of culture as well as the perfect place for mouth-watering foodie experiences–both traditional and contemporary,” said Claudia Mitchell, head of international marketing for Bavaria Tourism. “We want to show visitors they can experience Bavaria outside the traditional and invite them to explore beyond what they might already know in a different light, from the many historic and modern cities to the magnificent natural oasis in the Bavarian Alps.
“Our state is the perfect place for independent travelers with just about any kind of special interest to explore for a week or two or more—by car, train or both. This e-brochure will help agents and their clients plan more than one unforgettable vacation in our extraordinary part of Germany,” added Mitchell.
With a useful map of the different Bavarian regions, the e-brochure describes the many experiences and attractions that appeal to travelers of all ages: countless castles and palaces; more than 1,400 museums, including Munich’s BMW World and Nuremberg’s 600-year old toy museum; picturesque medieval town centers with half-timbered houses and cobblestone streets–many of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites; driving the scenic Romantic Road; the pilgrimage town of Altotting with its miracle-working Black Madonna; hiking, cycling, and skiing; Bayreuth’s opera festival (in Richard Wagner’s hometown); the traditional passion play performed every 10 years for the past 380 years by the residents of Oberammergau; handicraft-filled Christmas markets; and of course plenty of opportunities to sample bratwurst, gingerbread, wine and beer, including Bamberg’s unique smoked beer and the world’s largest wheat beer brewery in Erding.
New Nine-Day Customizable Itinerary in Franconia
Joining Avanti’s lineup of suggested itineraries in Bavaria, the new nine-day/eight-night new “Franconian Favorites” customizable vacation takes clients to Nuremberg, Bamberg, Bayreuth, Rothenburg ob der Tauber and Wurzburg. Franconia boasts the world’s highest concentration of breweries.
Included: private walking tour of Wurzburg’s Old Town (optional wine tasting); private Nightwatchman tour in Rothenburg; escorted foodie walking tour of Nuremberg; private Bamberg walking tour with beer and lunch; private tour of Bayreuth and Maisel’s Beer Experience; dinner at a traditional restaurant in Nuremberg; choice of accommodations; first class rail between cities; and daily breakfast.
New Eight-Day Customizable Itinerary to Munich and Southern Bavaria
In the new eight-day/seven-night “Bavarian Adventures & Fairytales” customizable vacation, clients stay in Munich and Fussen in the foothills of the Alps, near the romantic castles of Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau.
Included: private tour of the world’s largest wheat beer brewery in the small town of Erding, home of Europe’s largest spa; private walking tour of the pilgrimage town of Altotting, where the Black Madonna is said to perform miracles; private guided hike in the Ammergauer Alps; four days of rental car; ratskeller dinner in Munich; BMW World museum tour; choice of accommodations; daily breakfast.
