Avanti and Costa Rica Launch Joint Campaign and Advisor Incentive
Avanti Destinations and Costa Rica Tourism have partnered to help advisors book more FIT vacations in Costa Rica, producing an e-brochure and incentive program.
The campaign includes a free downloadable e-brochure, Experience Costa Rica, a microsite and themed webinars on April 8 and April 21 for travel advisors. Travel advisors can also earn a $25 gift card per person booked on a Costa Rica vacation.
The e-brochure highlights ten customizable itineraries, some geared more towards family travel, adventure travel or romance. Some of the destinations described in the brochure are Guanacaste, known for its beaches and surfing; Arenal, where guests can explore an active volcano and relax in natural hot springs; Corcovado National Park, one of the most biodiverse regions in the world; as well as the Monteverde Cloud Forest, home to 2,000 plant species.
For each destination, the brochure features two or three accommodations, many eco-lodges and eco-resorts where travelers can sleep in private villas or bungalows.
From a cacao farm tour by an indigenous Bribri guide to waterfall jumping at Gravity Falls, Avanti’s 33 private and shared experiences are as diverse as Costa Rica is, with plenty to explore and do no matter what your clients’ interests.
“Costa Rica has always been Avanti’s best-selling destination in Central America, and it is the perfect place for independent travelers to go right now,” said Paul Barry, Avanti’s CEO. “Whether your clients are solo travelers, couples or small groups of family and friends, this destination has something to appeal to everyone. They can relax on an uncrowded beach, soak in a natural hot spring warmed by a volcano, thrill to soft adventure challenges, or simply admire the beautiful landscapes and abundant wildlife in one of the most biodiverse nations in the world. An amazing 26% of the area of this small country committed to ecologically sustainable tourism has been set aside in national parks, conservation areas, and biological reserves, with plenty of space for safe social distancing.”
The brochure is only a glimpse into Avanti’s fifteen vacation itineraries, 75 accommodations and more than 100 experiences and activities to choose from.
For more information, please visit the Avanti Destinations’ agent portal.
