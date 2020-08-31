Avanti and Korea Tourism Organization Launch New ‘Inspiration Lookbook’
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations August 31, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The new lookbook gives travel agents a chance to reconnect with clients interested in travel to Asia. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Los Angeles office of the Korea Tourism Organization and independent travel specialist Avanti Destinations have partnered to launch a downloadable “lookbook” on South Korea, an e-brochure designed to help travel agents re-engage with their independent travel clients dreaming about future travel. Avanti sells custom-crafted FIT itineraries exclusively through travel agents.
The new 32-page South Korea lookbook, available on Avanti’s agent portal, highlights five destinations, one 10-day/nine-night customizable vacation and 11 private and semi-private activities and experiences, including hiking up a mountain, cooking classes, a tour of Korean television drama filming locations and a taekwondo lesson with dry sauna. All Avanti experiences in South Korea include private local guides and private transfers.
The Los Angeles office of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is responsible for promoting Korea as a travel destination in the Western region of the U.S., as well as Latin America, including Mexico and all the countries of Central and South America.
Thirteen states comprise the Western region: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
The Los Angeles Office of the KTO provides the latest promotional brochures, videos, photos and educational seminars. The office also offers essential destination information in the areas of leisure travel, business meetings, world-class conventions and incentives market.
“South Korea should be on the bucket list of any independent American traveler interested in Asia,” said Avanti’s CEO, Paul Barry.
“Too few people know about the thousands of years of Korea’s distinctive culture and cuisine, its dynamic modern cities, beautifully preserved traditional temples and villages, 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and the country’s stunning mountain and coastal scenery, particularly on the volcanic island of Jeju with its fascinating lava tube caves,” he added. “Long on visuals, short on descriptions, this e-brochure will help travel advisors get the conversation started and help get clients dreaming about travel.”
With five destinations (two new), Avanti introduced South Korea to its Asian offerings in 2017, emphasizing Seoul, then added: the coastal port city of Busan, known as “the San Francisco of Korea” and renowned for its fresh seafood; followed by remote, volcanic Jeju Island, called “Island of the Gods” by locals and ideal for those looking for an escape into nature.
The new lookbook describes three private and one semi-private experiences in and around Seoul, including a Taekwondo lesson with dry sauna; cooking class and local market visit, afternoon tea after a palace tour; and a tour of Petite France, an island where many popular Korean television dramas were filmed.
In Busan, two private tours are highlighted, including a fishcake-making class. On Jeju Island, clients can choose from three nature-focused private experiences, one of which includes a visit to a thatch-roofed folk village, another includes a lesson on Korean’s unique tea culture and visit to a botanical garden considered the best in Asia, and the third includes tours of an arboretum, the lava tube caves and soaking in natural hot springs.
In 2019, two new South Korean destinations were added and are featured in the lookbook:
Gyeongju—Called “the museum without walls,” Gyeongju was the capital of a kingdom, Silla, that ruled most of the Korean peninsula for nearly 1,000 years beginning in 57 B.C. It is brimming with traditional architecture and UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as the Seokguram Grotto, Bulguksa Temple, Gyeongju Historic Areas and Yangdong Folk Village. The new lookbook describes a private hiking tour on Mt. Namsan clients will see a multitude of temples, pagodas and Buddha statues, as well as a private city tour.
Andong—Known for its famous Confucian academy and for the Hahoe Folk Village and Mask Museum, Andong is also the birthplace of soju (a Korean distilled spirit).
Avanti’s 10-day/nine-night South Korea Essentials customizable itinerary featured in the lookbook includes visits to Seoul, Busan and Jeju. City stays in both Gyeongju and Andong—or just one—can be added. In addition to the new lookbook on South Korea, travel advisors can also check out the 20-page e-brochure, South Korea: Immersed in Tradition, on Avanti’s agent portal.
For more information on travel to South Korea or to book custom-crafted, multi-destination FIT travel 365 days a year in Asia, Europe or Central and South America, log onto the agent portal or call 800-422-5053 to speak with an expert travel specialist.
SOURCE: Avanti Destinations press release.
For more information on Avanti Destinations, South Korea
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS