Avanti and Switzerland Tourism Launch New Campaign
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2021
Avanti Destinations and Switzerland tourism have created a joint campaign focusing on FIT travel within the European country, launching a new Avanti Destinations e-brochure, a series of webinars and a travel advisor bonus.
The new e-brochure features several new fully customizable trips from Avanti Destinations.
Focusing on three of the four language regions of Switzerland, FIT clients can explore Italian cuisine with a Culinary Mountain Retreat vacation or explore the charming German and French regions of the country with a Self-Drive Grand Tour of Switzerland.
Avanti also offers tours of parts of the country by rail.
The new brochure catalogs nearly 80 experiences within Switzerland’s more than 20 unique destinations, so clients can pick and choose which ones fit best with their passions and lifestyle.
Travel agents who book at least four nights in Switzerland with a minimum land value of $2,500 for travel taking place through December 31, 2021, will receive a $100 bonus.
“Switzerland has always been a favorite all-season destination for our agent partners’ FIT clients,” said Paul Barry, Avanti’s CEO. “Travelers go to see the breathtaking mountain, lake and river scenery – and of course, to ski and enjoy other winter sports. But the country also offers picturesque towns, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wonderful food and wine, as well as soft adventure activities like kayaking, hiking and cycling during the spring, summer and fall. We are very pleased to partner with Switzerland Tourism to help educate and inspire agents and their FIT clients to create a customized vacation in this diverse Alpine country, which also has the best integrated public transit system in the world and several world-famous scenic train routes.”
There are no fees for changes made 15 days or more prior to departure on any vacation booked with Avanti.
Please click here to visit Avanti’s travel advisor booking portal.
Sponsored Content
