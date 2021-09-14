Avanti Expands to Jordan, Offers Agent Education
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Janeen Christoff September 14, 2021
Avanti Destinations has partnered with Visit Jordan. The two will launch a joint campaign training travel advisors about independent travel to five destinations in Jordan the will now be offered by Avanti.
Jordan is the latest addition to Avanti’s lineup in the Middle East and North Africa and the new program includes the capital Amman, the resort city of Aqaba, the Lost City of Petra, the Dead Sea and the red sand desert wilderness of Wadi Rum. Avanti has introduced eight vacation packages, 23 luxury hotels, 42 experiences and activities, with private transfers and private English-speaking guides throughout Jordan, which are sold exclusively through travel advisors.
“We are excited to partner with Visit Jordan on this educational program to show travel advisors how much there is to see and do in this multi-faceted country,” said Paul Barry, CEO of Avanti Destinations. “This is the part of the world where western civilization and three major religions were born. Clients can see sights that go back 9,000 years, including places mentioned in the Old and New Testament, Roman ruins, Byzantine mosaics, early Islamic architecture, medieval desert fortresses, the dramatic Mars-like landscape of Wadi Rum, and the colorful coral reefs and beaches of the Red Sea, a world-class diving and snorkeling destination.”
The partnership with Visit Jordan includes a new 38-page e-brochure “Visit Jordan: Land of Lost Cities and Ancient Treasures”, designed to be shared with clients and available on the tour operator’s agent portal.
Avanti also offers a Jordan microsite that features videos, the e-brochure, Covid information, image gallery, as well as information about a Jordan Travel Specialist program, graduates of which become eligible for fam trips.
“We are thrilled to work with Avanti Destinations and excited that they chose Jordan which offers incredible experiences full of history, adventure, and pure for every traveler,” said Malia Asfour, Director of the Jordan Tourism Board North America. “I am most excited to share my country with travelers who value connecting with local people, eating local dishes, and engaging with the history and culture of a destination like Jordan. It has been a tough couple of years, and travel can help heal and create joy. We look forward to welcoming your clients to Jordan and introducing them to our Bedouin hospitality."
Travel advisors will be eligible to earn a $25 gift card for each booking made before October 1, 2021, for at least two nights in Jordan worth a minimum of $2,500 (land). Travel must take place before December 31, 2021. A webinar will be held on October 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. Pacific.
