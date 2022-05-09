Last updated: 03:23 PM ET, Mon May 09 2022

Avanti Hires Two Regional Sales Directors

Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Claudette Covey May 09, 2022

Michel Madjerich, Avanti
Michel Madjerich. (photo via Avanti Destinations)

Avanti Destinations named Michel Madjerich Southeast regional sales director and Darin Meder Northeast regional sales director.

Madjerich, with 20-plus years of industry experience, is based in Tampa and responsible for calling on agents in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

With a background in business development, Madjerich has worked for a variety tour operators and cruise lines in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Rosenbluth Vacations, MLT (Delta and United) Vacations, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Cruises.

Darin Meder
Darin Meder. (photo via Avanti Destinations)

Meder, who has also worked in the industry for upward of 20 years, is responsible for calling on advisors in Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Meder most recently worked for Spain’s Senator Resorts as a US business development manager following a lengthy career in sales management with Couple Resorts.

Madjerich and Meder join regional sales directors Molly Blackmon in the Central region and Pascale Theurier Beard in the Western region, and like Blackman and Beard, report to John Hanratty, Avanti’s senior vice president of sales and industry relations.

“Both Michel and Darin have extensive industry knowledge and have built strong relationships with travel advisors over the years,” said Hanratty.

“Our four regional sales directors are expertly supported by Austin Russell, as inside sales anager based in Vancouver, Wash., and Kristin Romitti as travel sales support specialist based in Connecticut.”

Travel advisors can contact Madjerich at mmadjerich@avantidestinations.com and Meder at dmeder@avantidestinations.com.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Avanti Destinations

For more Tour Operator News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Kenya, Great Migration, safaris, unique safaris, luxury Africa, luxury safaris, Ker & Downey Africa

Ker & Downey Africa Expands African Offerings

Trafalgar, Insight Bolster US Small-Group Itineraries

Globus Promotes Diversity With Pathways Project Partnership

USTOA to Hold Inaugural Sustainability Is Responsibility Summit in Bodø, Norway

Globus Launches First European Choice Touring Itinerary

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS