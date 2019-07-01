Avanti Introduces Four New Air-Inclusive FIT Packages to London and Beyond
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations July 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Delta Air Lines is now flying nonstop from Portland, Oregon to London daily instead of only four times weekly. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travelers who live in a secondary city like Portland, Oregon, are accustomed to the inconvenience of having to connect through a major gateway to fly overseas. With less likelihood of lost luggage, zero risk of missed connections and the shortest possible time in transit, nonstops are the holy grail of travel.
So when Delta recently announced that its 10-hour nonstop flight between Portland and London’s Heathrow during peak season would change from four times weekly to daily, Portland-based independent travel specialist Avanti Destinations decided to celebrate by offering special pricing on new customizable FIT packages that include the daily nonstop PDX-LHR flight now through October 16, 2019.
These new London-plus packages, ranging in length from eight to 11 days, may also be booked at different prices from other US gateways. Extra days, destinations and experiences may be added.
Avanti offers more than 60 other UK customizable itineraries in addition to the four new ones. Agents may choose from a range of accommodations. The company sells exclusively through travel agents.
A new 26-page e-brochure, “Bridge the Cities,” describes the four new packages and is available on Avanti’s agent portal at https://secure.viewer.zmags.com/publication/8cd3b62e.
Designed for agents to share with their clients, the e-brochure also showcases foodie experiences in London, locations related to the royals, movies and television shows and the ease of using rail to connect London with other cities in the UK, such as York, Edinburgh and Cardiff, as well as continental European cities, such as Paris and Amsterdam. Two of the itineraries use rail exclusively, and two include self-drive portions.
“These four new itineraries include not only the most famous sights, but also many less visited gems,” said Paul Barry, Avanti’s Chairman, who hails from Cambridge (England). “We Brits are obsessed with our gardens, so we partnered with the Royal Botanical Society to create the gardens package and add private garden tours to other itineraries. The South West England and Best of Britain vacations include fantastic places, such as Bath, Cornwall and Liverpool, often overlooked by American travelers. Now is the time to visit with the dollar so strong and the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the greatest cooperation between the US and Britain.”
Four New Customizable Air-Inclusive Packages
The four new London-plus customizable packages are quoted below based on roundtrip airfare any day of the week through October 16 from Portland International (PDX):
—Gardens of England – 11 days/10 nights in London, Cotswolds, Lake District and York for avid gardeners or those who simply enjoy them. Highlights: private tours of two gardens belonging to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS): Wisley (30,000 plant varieties) in Surrey and Harlow Carr (58 acres) in York. Includes entrance to Kew Gardens, Blenheim Palace with its park and gardens, Lowther Castle and gardens, Kensington Palace and gardens, Ullswater Lake cruise, roundtrip transatlantic air on Delta, private arrival and departure transfers in London, seven days of compact manual rental car, accommodations, London Oyster Card, daily breakfast.
—Highlights of London & South West England – 8 days/7 nights in London, the UNESCO World Heritage city of Bath, and picturesque Cornwall. Included: private London highlights black taxi tour; private tour and entrance to RHS Garden Rosemoor (Devon), entrance to Stonehenge, entrance to Roman baths and an afternoon tea in Bath; 5 days of compact manual rental car; private arrival/departure transfers in London, London Oyster Card, accommodations, daily breakfast.
—Best of Britain – 9 days/8 nights in London, Liverpool, Edinburgh to see the Beatles’ hometown and Scotland’s Highlands. Includes: private Beatles walking tour (Liverpool); Secrets of the Royal Mile walking tour (Edinburgh); private London highlights tour by black taxi, small group tour to Windsor, Stonehenge and Bath; small group tour to Loch Ness, Glencoe and the Highlands; private arrival and departure transfers; London Oyster Card and TripBuilder guidebook; first-class rail between cities; nonstop flight from Portland and return flight from Edinburgh (not nonstop for PDX); accommodations and daily breakfast.
—Connect the Capitals – 10 days/9 nights in London, Paris, Amsterdam. Includes: private London black taxi tour; small group tour to Windsor, Stonehenge and Bath; private Paris and Versailles tour; wine and cheese tasting (Paris); private Amsterdam city tour with driving guide; Rijksmuseum entrance; Canal day pass by boat (Amsterdam); first-class rail between cities; London Oyster Card; 3-day Paris Visite Pass; private arrival and departure transfers; accommodations and daily breakfast.
For more information on booking unique experiences and custom-built, multi-destination FIT travel 365 days a year to Great Britain, Europe, Asia and Central and South America, log onto the travel agent portal or call 1-800-422-5053 to speak with an expert travel specialist.
SOURCE: Avanti Destinations press release.
