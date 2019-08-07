Avanti Introduces New Self-Drive Journeys in Central America and Europe
Avoid big tourist crowds in major destination by getting out of town in your own vehicle. Traveling by car gives travelers the chance to explore at their own pace and see sights that are often off the beaten path for large groups.
Independent travel specialist Avanti Destinations has introduced four new customizable self-drive packages. Two take travelers around Germany, one tours Costa Rica, and another puts clients on the open road in Panama. These new driving journeys are in addition to the more than 50 suggested itineraries that feature a self-drive segment that Avanti currently offers.
“Adding a rental car to an FIT itinerary is such a natural way to give clients the opportunity to make their trip a personal, truly unique experience,” explained Paul Barry, chairman of Avanti. “Every year, more than 1,000 Avanti itineraries include a rental car. Our travel counselors provide advice for self-drive itineraries, but your clients also will meet local people along the way, who often make suggestions for where to eat and what to see.”
In Germany, travelers can choose a Bauhaus-inspired itinerary or discover Germany’s car country.
Following the 100 Years of Bauhaus suggested journey takes clients on a four-day, three-night trip to Leipzig, Weimar and Dessau. The itinerary celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement that revolutionized 20th-century architecture and includes a private walking tour in Weimar, exploring early Bauhaus buildings; a full-day private Bauhaus tour in Dessau; and a four-day car rental or a four-day German Rail Pass. The trip is available through October 31, 2019.
Car Country: Stuttgart and Munich is available year-round and includes travel to Stuttgart and Munich ith shared guided tours of Mercedes-Benz museum and BMW factory as well as a four-day rental car or German Rail Pass. The trip also includes a hop-on/hop-off bus tour of Stuttgart, Ratskeller dinner in Munich and daily breakfast.
On a seven-day, six-night journey through Costa Rica, clients can discover the misty mountains of Monteverde and the legendary beaches and waterfalls of the Nicoya Peninsula on the Pacific Coast.
The trip includes a full-day “sky adventure tour” as well as lunch in Monteverde, a walk above the forest canopy and ziplining. Guests will also be able to take a three-hour cultural tour that demonstrates the traditional methods of growing and processing sugar cane, coffee and bananas to clients.
Travelers can choose a seven-day rental car to embark on their journey or opt for private transfers throughout the trip.
In Panama, clients can choose a new 10-day, nine-night trip that begins in Panama City and visits Valle de Anton, Playa Venao, Chitre, and Boca Chica. The trip explores destinations off the usual tourist route and includes colonial towns, beaches, several national parks with opportunities for snorkeling and watching whales and turtles.
