Avanti Offers Sustainable Vacation Options to Central, South America
As environmental issues continue to take front-and-center stage this summer, Avanti Destinations is offering recommendations to travel advisors for their customers who are seeking out customized, sustainable vacations in Costa Rica, Belize, Ecuador and Peru.
Most Central and South American countries have been welcoming U.S. travelers without quarantine for many months, Avanti said.
“With record-setting heat, severe drought, massive wildfires and catastrophic flooding happening in so many parts of the world, it is clear that sustainability is one of the biggest challenges facing us today – and the travel industry can be part of the solution,” said Avanti Destinations CEO Paul Barry.
“We have created customizable vacations that incorporate carefully selected eco-lodges and resorts – all built and operated with a strong commitment to sustainability, all offering outdoor soft adventure experiences in beautiful, remote – but accessible – places in Central and South America. For your FIT clients looking to immerse themselves and their families in nature in a way that gives back to local and indigenous peoples and that tread lightly on the environment – these are a step in the right direction.”
Options in Belize include diving, snorkeling and visiting Maya ruins and rainforests.
Accommodations could include a Cayo District Escape featuring a stay at an eco-resort set on 400 acres; and a Private Island Retreat at an all-inclusive resort with accommodations in over-the-water bungalows – with each night’s stay donated to environmental and community projects.
In Costa Rica, travelers can opt for rafting excursions on the Pacuare River, with accommodations in a thatched roof, luxury eco-lodge; and a Lost River itinerary with a stay at an eco-resort in Bagaces, featuring bungalows connected by elevated pathways, locally sourced food and activities such as whitewater tubing, spa treatments and yoga classes.
On mainland Ecuador, travelers can, among other things, trek through Amazon jungles and the Andes.
Accommodations options include a Highlands Retreat, with accommodations at a five-star eco-lodge situated within its own rainforest reserve and home to 500 bird species.
An itinerary including the 2.5 million-acre Yasuni National Park, which has been designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, includes accommodations in an Amazon rainforest luxury eco-lodge, which is brimming with wildlife.
In Peru, travelers can explore the Colca Canyon, home to the endangered Andean Condor; the Nazca Lines in the Southern Desert; and the Andes and Lake Titicaca.
An Arequipa and Colca Canyon itinerary can include an overnight Colca Canyon lodge, featuring such perks as radiant-heated floors powered by geothermal energy.
In the southern Peruvian Amazon rainforest regions, travelers can choose to stay at an ecolodge situated in the 680,000-acre Tambopata National Reserve, where nearly 600 bird species have been recorded.
Avanti’s independent itineraries are exclusively sold through travel advisors.
