Avanti Partners With Germany To Inspire FIT Clients
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations April 22, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Avanti’s new campaign with the German National Tourist Office highlights lesser-known destinations. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) and independent travel specialist Avanti Destinations have launched a joint campaign to educate advisors and inspire their FIT clients to plan future travel to any of 17 less well-known, but historically important cities around Germany.
The Historic Highlights campaign consists of a 54-page downloadable e-brochure, “Germany’s Heritage Cities,” and is designed to pass along to clients, as well as educate advisors.
Avanti is also offering advisors a $25 per passenger gift card for each Travel Management Service Fee (deposit) received. A webinar will be held on April 29. Visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3608103894213451279 to register.
Avanti sells custom-crafted FIT itineraries exclusively through travel agents. As with all Avanti vacations, there are no fees for changes made 15 or more days prior to departure.
“A recent study by IPK International concludes that American travelers would prefer to travel to one destination, rather than ‘country-hopping’,” said Ricarda Lindner, GNTO’s regional manager for the Americas. “Germany is the logical single destination because we offer so much: picturesque towns, romantic castles and palaces, breathtaking scenery, a commitment to sustainable tourism, and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, as well as cultural and gastronomic experiences.
You’ll find links on our website to more than 100 virtual tours in all 16 federal states, summarized at https://www.germany.travel/en/ms/discover-germany-from-home/discover-germany-from-home.html.
“Because of their smaller size, rich cultural background, and ‘off-the-beaten-path’ allure, these 17 Heritage Cities are ideally suited for travel advisors to recommend to their FIT clients planning future vacations,” added Lindner.
“Mass market tourists tend to focus on the biggest, best-known German cities like Berlin, Cologne, and Munich,” said Paul Barry, CEO of Avanti Destinations.
“These 17 less-touristed gems offer savvy FIT travelers authentic experiences and the opportunity to get more deeply acquainted with this diverse country and its past, as well as the distinctive cuisine, beer and wine of each town and region. Most of these towns are near larger cities and easy to reach by Germany’s reliable rail network or by rental car. Because of our in-depth destination knowledge, Avanti can help advisors craft unique customized German itineraries to suit each of their FIT clients,” added Barry.
The 17 Heritage Cities
The 17 historic cities are: Aachen, Roman spa town and imperial city of Charlemagne with one of the oldest cathedrals in northern Europe; Augsburg, rich Renaissance trading and banking hub; Bonn, founded by the Romans, Beethoven’s birthplace, and the former capital of West Germany; Erfurt, boasting one of Europe’s best-preserved medieval centers and the university where Martin Luther studied; Freiburg on the edge of the Black Forest has a medieval town center and canals; Heidelberg, home to Germany’s oldest university and the picturesque ruins of a castle overlooking the Neckar River; Koblenz, at the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle rivers and the crossroads of conflict from Roman times through the 20th century; Lübeck, once the capital of the powerful Hanseatic League is a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to its well-preserved Gothic and Medieval buildings; Münster, home to a Romanesque cathedral, medieval market square from its glory days as a Hanseatic trading town, and baroque palace; Osnabrück, the only German city within a national park, has brick medieval architecture, as well as early modern buildings; Potsdam, home of Frederick the Great’s answer to Versailles-the Rococo-style Sanssouci Palace–and the site of the 1945 Potsdam Conference, where the Allies decided how to administer Germany at the end WWII; Regensburg, often called “Italy’s northernmost city” for its medieval Old Town with winding narrow streets and tall towers; Rostock, medieval shipbuilding center and colorful port city of the Hanseatic League; Trier, Germany’s oldest city, known as “the second Rome” for its high concentration of Roman ruins, and renowned for its Riesling wines; Tübingen has half-timbered houses on a cobblestoned town square and a castle museum housing 40,000 year old Ice Age artifacts found locally; Wiesbaden, one of Europe’s oldest spa towns, with mineral springs enjoyed since Roman times; and Würzburg, first settled in prehistoric times, then by Romans, Celts and Franks, but best known for its UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Würzburg Residence, an immense baroque/Rococo palace.
The new e-brochure, which includes a GNTO-prepared video, not only provides descriptions of the historical significance and sights of each city, but also suggests specific hotels, experiences and suggested itineraries offered by Avanti, which can be modified to include the client’s choice of heritage cities.
Five customizable Avanti itineraries, including one that is new, are described in the new e-brochure: the Castle Road, Franconian Favorites, the Romantic Road, Taste of Bavaria and the new Regensburg Regional Highlights, a four-day/three-night stay with private tour.
There are four new private tours introduced in the e-brochure. Two new private walking tours are in Regensburg – one emphasizing medieval sights, the other a general history tour with a traditional lunch and beer. In Freiburg, Avanti has introduced a private walking tour of a farmer’s market with tastings and a private driving tour of villages in the Black Forest.
Also available are day and evening river cruises on the Rhine and Neckar rivers, private city walking tours and private castle tours – some including beer- or wine-tasting.
SOURCE: Avanti Destinations press release.
For more information on Avanti Destinations, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS