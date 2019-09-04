Avanti to Offer Travel to Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific in Mid-2020
On the heels of the company’s announcement of three new destinations for 2020–St Petersburg, Mongolia and Morocco-bookable now by travel advisors, Avanti Destinations revealed that it will be offering Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific for FIT and custom groups beginning mid-2020.
“Travel advisors have been asking us to sell Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific for quite a few years,” explained Paul Barry, chairman of Avanti, which sells exclusively through travel advisors. “The company has been expanding its resources and level of service to the point where we can easily add the most requested region of the world that we currently do not cover.”
By mid-2020, the wholesale tour operator will offer a full range of experiences, accommodations, tours and transfers for FITs and custom groups, in addition to suggested itineraries in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.
The company began as an FIT specialist for Europe in 1981, adding Central and South America in 1990, and most recently Asia in 2015. Custom group travel was added in 2018.
For additional information on booking unique experiences and custom-built, multi-destination FIT travel and custom group travel 365 days a year to Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, log onto the travel agent portal or call 1-800-422-5053 to speak with an expert travel specialist.
SOURCE: Avanti Destinations press release.
