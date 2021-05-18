Last updated: 12:19 PM ET, Tue May 18 2021

Black Cultural Heritage Road Trip Launching in May

Tour Operator Donald Wood May 18, 2021

Group tour walking
A group tour walking through the city (photo via monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images)

The National Blacks in Travel & Tourism Collaborative (BTT) and the Cultural Heritage Alliance for Tourism, Inc. (CHAT) have tamed up to launch the Black Cultural Heritage Road Trip on May 30.

The Black Cultural Heritage Tours (BCHT) team plans to travel across the United States curating immersive tour itineraries and experiences that aim to illuminate, amplify, protect and preserve cultural heritage.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Sun Country Airlines Going From Private To Public Two Months After Going Public, Sun Country’s Main... Airlines & Airports

travel savings Have Travelers’ Spending Habits Changed? Features & Advice

An unmarked Boeing 737 Classic. FAA Orders Boeing 737 Classic Inspections Airlines & Airports

Patagonia: Edge of the World featuring Argentina, Chile, and a 4-Night Patagonia Cruise gallery icon US News & World Report Reveals Best Vacation Rankings... Destination & Tourism

Latinx travelers in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. MMGY Global, Prominent Travel Brands Announce Survey of... Features & Advice

The Black cultural heritage tour itineraries are another example of how the National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative is working to level the playing field as well as supporting sustainable diversity, equity and inclusion efforts of destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and travel brands.

“As the only Black-owned receptive tour operator in the U.S., our mission is to create inclusion and engagement of local Black cultural heritage community assets in the multibillion-dollar tourism industry, spurring economic growth and sustainability for small businesses and cultural institutions in underserved Black communities,” CHAT president Stephanie Jones said.

The itineraries in development for the six-month road trip include Florida (May 30-June 5); Southeast (June 15-25); Northeast in July; South I and South II in August; Midwest in September; and West I in October. More regional itineraries will be announced at a later date.

The goal of the road trip is to connect and curate itineraries for domestic and international travelers, tour operators, destination management companies and travel advisors, with a focus on Black tour operators, restaurants, hotels, museums and other tourism-related businesses.

CheapOair is also supporting the road trip in conjunction with the launch of the first-of-its-kind page on their Miles Away blog dedicated to spotlighting cultural heritage travel.

“Traveling through America provides an enriching experience, yet for complete, accurate, and authentic storytelling, we must diversify our industry to include more Black- and Brown-owned travel businesses,” National Tour Association president Catherine Prather said.

“I am excited and honored to collaborate with BTT on behalf of the NTA community because bringing light to our rich multicultural heritage makes our industry stronger and further supports not only the intrinsic value, but also the economic power of travel—for everyone,” Prather continued.

For more information on United States

For more Tour Operator News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A group of friends traveling in London, United Kingdom.

Globus Launches New 'Baby, Come Back!' Campaign as...

Globus family of brands

Contiki Launches New Member’s Only Travel Lounge

Apple Vacations Premium Retreat Underscores ALGV’s Enduring Relationship With Agents

InsideJapan Launches Virtual Tours for Consumers, FAM Trip for Travel Agents

The Travel Corporation Opens DMC Services To Other Companies

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS