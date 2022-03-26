BOGO Deals on Six-Night Malaysia Tours
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff March 26, 2022
Travelers looking to explore Malaysia can take advantage of tour offers from Sanyang Holidays.
The tour operator is currently offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal on its Simply Malaysia six-night, seven-day itinerary with prices starting at $686 for the first traveler and $393 for the second.
The journey begins in Kuala Lumpur where guests are met at the airport and escorted to their hotel. While there, they are free to explore at leisure.
After breakfast at the hotel, the second day begins with a Highlights Discovery tour of Kuala Lumpur. Guests learn about the culture of tin mining and stop in at the Royal Selangor Pewter Visitor’s Centre. They also visit the River Confluence (birthplace of KL), The Independence Square, The Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Kuala Lumpur City Gallery, The King’s Palace and Batu Caves during the half-day tour.
On day three, guests can explore the city and enjoy shopping and dining at their leisure before departing the following day for Penang. After a meet and greet at the airport in Penang, guests transfer to their hotel and have time to explore the area.
The next day, travelers enjoy a Penang City Discovery tour where they learn about extinct trades and crafts, explore restored pre-war homes and learn about the intermingling of races and cultures. Highlights of this tour include Weld Quay (Chew Jetty), Khoo Kong Si, Little India (Mahamariamman Temple) and Penang Museum & Art Gallery (closed on Fridays).
The last day of the journey, travelers have time to enjoy the sun, sand and sea at the resort or explore more of Penang on their own.
The final day includes transfers to the Penang airport and breakfast at the hotel.
The Sayang Holidays trip is 100 percent refundable, and travelers can book now through November 2022. Blackout dates are June 15-August 31, 2022.
