Book and Save on Exclusive Experiences From Insight Vacations
Tour Operator Insight Vacations Janeen Christoff June 11, 2021
It’s time to book your post-pandemic travel, and Insight Vacations is sweetening the deal, paying special attention to guests’ wellbeing and saving them money.
Travelers can save up to 15 percent on the tour operator’s most popular trips across Europe, the UK and in the U.S., with savings up to $600 per person if booked in full by July 14, 2021.
For travelers not comfortable traveling yet, this offer is available on both 2021 and 2022 vacations.
Looking for inspiration? Here are seven of the top experiences offered by Insight Vacations worth traveling for.
VIP Entry Into the Vatican
With Insight Vacations, guests skip the queues at the Vatican Museum as well as others and receive VIP treatment. Guests go behind the scenes to see the Bramante Staircase, which is normally off-limits to visitors. Book Insight’s Italian Intermezzo for the experience.
Dine and Stargaze With a Professional Astronomer
Discover the American West in a new way on Insight’s Desert Escapes of California and Arizona. Guests have the opportunity to dine and stargaze with a professional astronomer. Visitors also have the chance to see the stars through the largest moving compound telescope in the world.
Stay at the Château de Rochecotte in the Loire Valley
Sleeping in a castle is a bucket list experience and Insight delivers in France’s Loire Valley. Book the Normandy, Brittany and the Loire Valley and spend two nights at the Château de Rochecotte, the former private estate of Prince Tallyrand and the Duchess of Dino.
Learn How Pasta Is Made Sustainably in Sicily
Insight Vacations gives guests the opportunity to connect with local communities on trips with new Make Travel Matter experiences. Book the Country Roads of Southern Italy and Sicily for the chance to dine at Trattoria Terra Madre. Owner Alessandra and his nonna built a restaurant that focuses on sustainability and creating jobs for locals. Visitors see nonna making orecchiette pasta before enjoying a farm-to-table dinner there.
Learn Flamenco Dancing
Another Make Travel Matter experience supports the art of flamenco in Spain. On Insight’s Amazing Spain & Portugal guests can put their rhythm to the test during a dance lesson and then see a live flamenco performance. The Cristina Heeren Foundation aims to promote the teaching and conservation of flamenco and is a beneficiary of a TreadRight Foundation grant.
Learn to Cook With Master Chefs
Foodies exploring North America’s Northeast have the chance to learn from master chefs at C’est Bon Cooking in Ottawa. Guests on the Best of Eastern Canada and USA learn new culinary skills and about local cuisine, including Canadian staples such as maple sugar, haskaps, labrador tea and wildflowers. They also enjoy a delicious three-course dinner with wine.
Learn How Cuckoo Clocks Are Made in Germany
On Insight’s Best of Germany vacation, guests have the chance to discover the art of the cuckoo clock. While visiting the Black Forest, travelers stop to meet the locals who still make cuckoo clocks by hand, a tradition passed down over 300 years.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
For more information on Insight Vacations, United States, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS