Book Your Summer Villa in Europe With A&K
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Janeen Christoff June 22, 2021
Europe has reopened and is welcoming American travelers, and for those who are looking for a great way to enjoy a European summer, villas are an ideal choice.
Abercrombie & Kent is highlighting its selection of available villas that offer intriguing locales, stunning views and high-end amenities.
In Italy’s Lake Como, Villa La Marchesa is an eight-bedroom property that sleeps up to 16 people and features views of the lake. The villa has availability for guests this July and August just as Italy begins to welcome U.S. travelers back.
Villa Regina is another Lake Como property offered by A&K. The 10-bedroom villa sleeps up to 20 people in a luxury setting with verdant grounds and a pink facade.
Travelers to Italy’s Tuscany region can enjoy time at the Al Castello. The Medici villa allows guests to stay in the heart of a gastronomic paradise with easy access to Chianti and Florence. The villa offers seven bedrooms, sleeps 14 and starts at $22,642 per week.
Those looking to explore southern Italy can choose the Villa Montarsi, which sleeps 12 and starts at $15,408 per week. The villa is nestled on the east coast with access to beautiful beaches and Mount Etna.
There are several villas on the Amalfi Coast available as well, including Casa Porpora, which sleeps eight people in four bedrooms in the picture-perfect town of Praiano.
A&K also has a variety of villas to choose from in France and the Mediterranean.
La Croix du Sud in Provence offers eight bedrooms for as many as 12 people and is just moments away from Saint-Rémy.
Villa Watersun is a six-bedroom property in Crete that has panoramic views and direct access to the beach.
Villa Saranza in Portugal’s Algarve region gives guests the chance to stay among fig and cypress trees and has its own vineyard as well as a pool.
