Busabout’s 2020 USA & Canada Program Features Three New East Coast Cross-Border Adventures
Tour Operator August 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The operator’s unique West Coast coach travel network now offers a 3 Stop or Unlimited Travel Pass. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Award-winning travel expert Busabout has launched its 2020 USA & Canada brochure with three new guided Adventures and a 3 Stop Hop-on Hop-off Pass on its West Coast coach travel network. The travel operator launched into North America for the first time in 2019 and is venturing further afield in 2020, adding more adventures along the East Coast of Canada and the US.
Busabout Managing Director, Duncan Robertson said: “The reception for Busabout’s State-side Hop-on Hop-off network has been fantastic – our passengers have praised our friendly and helpful guides, and rate it as a fun and easy way to road trip through the US. Our guided Adventure product, which offers a more structured itinerary to check off the continent’s iconic sights and experiences, has proven really popular. For 2020 we wanted to expand on our cross-border Adventures so our passengers can experience the best of the US and Canada’s East Coast on one epic trip.”
Clients can choose between two main travel styles with Busabout – for flexibility on the West Coast, they can opt for a travel pass on its unique coach network to create their own adventure, or choose a guided trip featuring both big cities and hidden gems. The 2020 program features three new East Coast cross-border Adventures exploring the US and Canada, including all accommodation, coach transportation, Busabout crew and a number of inclusions.
New Adventures for 2020:
Eight day Northeast Highlights (from $1299 pp): Transporting travelers from the US into Canada, this week-long Adventure will take in big cities, quaint towns and the glories of the great outdoors. Across eight days travelers will walk the Freedom Trail in Boston, explore the UNESCO heritage listed Old Town in Quebec, try white water rafting in The Forks and visit New Haven, the home of Yale University. Optional activities include hiking a portion of the Appalachian trail, jet boating on the St Lawrence River and catching a ballgame at the home of the Red Sox in Fenway Park.
Four day Poutine & The Falls Adventure (from $599 pp): Beginning in Montreal and ending in NYC, this short but sweet Adventure takes travelers from French-Canada through to some of the country’s most iconic sights before arriving in the bustle of American city life. The whistle-stop Adventure will take travelers to both sides of Niagara Falls, the cliffs and waterfalls of Watkins Glen State Park, the markets of Toronto for their fill of iconic Canadian savory snack poutine, and onward to the Big Apple.
11 day East USA & Canada Adventure (from $1799 pp): This New York City round trip will see travelers take in the bright lights of city life and the glorious power of Mother Nature alongside learning the history and culture of two of the world’s most influential countries. Travelers will visit thundering Niagara Falls, walk the Freedom Trail in Boston, stroll through the hallowed grounds of the Harvard and MIT campuses, marvel at Toronto’s unique architecture, visit the UNESCO heritage listed Old Town of Quebec and explore Montreal by bike. For clients looking to check off the West Coast too, they can join Busabout’s 22 day East to West Roadtrip Adventure from NYC to LA.
New 3 Stop Travel Pass
Busabout’s Hop-on Hop-off Travel Passes give travelers the flexibility and freedom to create their own West Coast holiday itinerary using its private, guided coach network. The Unlimited West Coast Hop-on Hop-off Travel Pass is back in 2020, giving clients access to eight unmissable destinations including LA, San Francisco, South Lake Tahoe and the bright lights of Las Vegas. Clients can also add visits to popular cities Santa Barbara and San Diego, or connect with nature at Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes, which are all optional stops. Busabout’s Unlimited Pass, priced at $567 per person, provides coach travel across the network for up to three months.
For clients with limited time, the new 3 Stop West Coast Hop-on Hop-off Travel Pass, priced at $295 per person, offers fantastic value for money, allowing them to choose their top spots on the West Coast network and the freedom to decide how long they want to stay, where they stay and how they spend their time. Once a client buys their pass, they can start planning their own adventure using Busabout’s MyTrip app – and change their mind as much as they want.
Busabout’s USA & Canada 2020 brochure is available now. An Early Bird 10% discount is available on most USA & Canada 2020 Adventures and Hop-on Hop-off Travel Passes until Sept. 30, 2019.
