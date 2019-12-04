Carr Golf Reveals 2020 Travel Itineraries
Carr Golf—Ireland, England and Scotland’s premier provider of unforgettable golf experiences—debuts its 2019 holiday packages featuring distinct “one-of-a-kind” Irish itineraries with experiential gifts designed to delight any discerning traveling golfer.
This year’s packages include a Northern Ireland golf trip, 2020 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, Father & Daughter Tournament at Waterville Golf Links and Father & Son Tournament at Pinehurst Resort.
2020 Northern Ireland Golf Trip
Carr Golf’s Northern Ireland itinerary is an incredible combination of world-class golf and authentic Irish sights. This past July, Northern Ireland hosted the Open Championship for the first time since 1951 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. The area is also home to Royal County Down (ranked No. 1 course in the world by Golf Digest), Portstewart Golf Club (known as having the best opening tee shot in the game) and Ardglass Golf Club (world’s first clubhouse dating to 1405 AD).
Play these splendid links layouts with Carr Golf’s unrivaled customer care, luxury accommodations, transportation, sightseeing and everything else needed for a stress-free, extraordinary vacation.
June 7, 2020; Ardglass Golf Club; Slieve Donard Hotel
June 8, 2020; Royal County Down Golf Club; Slieve Donard Hotel
June 9, 2020; Royal Portrush Golf Club; Bushmills Inn
June 10, 2020; Portstewart Golf Club; Bushmills Inn
June 11, 2020; The Island Golf Club; Portmarnock Hotel
June 12, 2020; Portmarnock Golf Links; Portmarnock Hotel
2020 Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Thrilling NCAA college football will return to the Emerald Isle next year on Aug. 29 as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish clash against the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen. ESPN’s College Gameday will also broadcast its first international show live from Dublin. As the “Official Golf Travel Provider” for this unique event, Carr Golf’s itineraries combine the game at Aviva Stadium with exclusive tee times and accommodations in sought-after venues and hotels across Ireland.
World Invitational Father & Daughter Tournament at Waterville Golf Links
This year, one of the world’s finest seaside courses hosted 34 teams hailing from the U.S., Canada, Bermuda and Ireland. Every team entry includes three rounds of golf at Waterville, deluxe nightly accommodations, welcome reception, full Irish breakfasts each morning, dinners each evening, tournament photos and gifts, shuttle transportation throughout and an awards ceremony.
Participants will also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly in a luxury helicopter over the stunning landscape of Valentia Island.
World Invitational Father & Son Tournament at Pinehurst Resort
Building on the success of the annual World Invitational Father & Son Tournament played on Southwest Ireland’s Waterville Golf Links, Carr Golf will host a continuation of this unique event in the sandhills of North Carolina highlighted by tournament rounds on Pinehurst No. 2, No. 4, No. 8 and a practice round on The Cradle. Additional package details include four nights’ accommodations at The Carolina Hotel, welcome reception, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, prize ceremony and tournament sponsors’ gift pack.
For information about next year’s events, contact Alison Duffin at alison.duffin@carrgolf.com.
“Our adventures make for an unforgettable gift,” says Marty Carr, executive chairman of Carr Golf. “Let us take care of the details while you enjoy quality time with friends and family on the world’s finest courses.”
For more information on Carr Golf: carrgolf.com, 1.855.617.5701 (U.S. toll free) or +353.1.822.6662.
SOURCE: Carr Golf Travel press release.
