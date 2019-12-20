Celebrate This Christmas by Planning a Trip for the 2020 Holiday Season
It’s not too early to start planning travel for the next holiday season. In fact, due to the increasing demand for festive trips, companies are recommending booking early for popular experiences such as Christmas markets.
If you have been inspired by images of the world's best Christmas markets, why not start planning next year's escape now, says Excite Holidays.
There’s nothing quite like a visit to Europe during the holidays. The beautiful Christmas-themed markets celebrate a mix of cultures and are filled with delights such as gingerbread, bratwurst and various types of mulled wine.
The entire region embraces the spirit of the season with elaborate lights, ornamented Christmas trees, children’s rides and games, music, visits from Santa and more.
For those thinking of trekking across the pond, Excite recommends some of the best markets to travel to.
Dresden
Dresden’s Christmas markets are one of the oldest and most enchanting winter wonderlands. Usually starting in late November and running through Christmas Eve, the markets wind their way throughout the city, but visitors should start at the must-see stalls installed outside the famous Frauenkirche church.
Nuremberg
Immerse yourself in the aromas of mulled wine, bratwurst and gingerbread in the Nuremberg Old Town, which transforms into a Christmas wonderland. A maze of stalls is filled with ornaments, holiday treasures, seasonal foods and more. It’s also known for its Market of the Sister Cities where guests can purchase gifts from around the world.
The Nuremberg Christmas Market also begins in late November and runs through Christmas Eve.
Vienna
If you are visiting Europe earlier in the holiday season, the market in Vienna is a must. Starting in mid-November through December 26, the Christmas markets in Vienna date back to the Middle Ages.
Visitors can view an enormous Christmas tree that stands in front of the Rathaus and head to Spittelberg to unwind after a long day of strolling the markets.
Zagreb
This market has won the honor of being named Best European Christmas Market for three years in a row and for good reason. Music and concerts on open-air stages on Ban Josip Jelacic Square bring the city to life during this festive season.
The market also runs through early January for travelers looking to get a taste of the holidays after December 25.
Budapest
This Eastern-European capital ticks all the boxes for classic Christmas markets and begins in late November, running through January 1. Wander through the stalls sampling traditional Hungarian food, admiring authentic Hungarian Folk art and enjoying a variety of holiday-themed goods.
Make sure to visit the Christmas Fair at Vorosmarty Square and the Christmas Market by Basilica as well as the light show at St. Stephen’s Basilica, which can be viewed with 3-D glasses.
If you are ready to experience the magic of a European Christmas, consider booking now with Excite Holidays.
