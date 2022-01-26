Central Holidays Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Promotions
Central Holidays is celebrating its 50th anniversary by launching a year-long “Passion for Travel” program beginning this February, including new promotions.
The tour operator began in Jersey City Heights fifty years ago and expanded into an award-winning travel brand with offices across the U.S., Europe and in Egypt.
“The values that Central Holidays embodies continue to shine in our exemplary and dedicated client service, destination expertise, and our unparalleled affordable-luxury travel programs,” said Tewfik Ghattas, Board Member of Sakkara Group International.
“As we come to our golden anniversary, we invite you to celebrate this exciting milestone with us and enjoy a year of celebration in appreciation of our Travel Advisor, Consortia, and Host Agency Partners; our dedicated staff; and the hundreds of thousands of travelers who have lived their travel dreams with Central Holidays time and time again. Thank you for your continued support!”
The celebration will feature specials, events and awards starting next month with a booking bonus for travel advisors. Beginning in February, advisors who book $2,500 or more in a single booking for travel through December 31, 2022, will receive a $50 gift card using the code CHBIG50.
Advisors who book beginning in February will also be entered into a running for prizes, including a grand prize trip to Egypt for two, with a three-night Nile River cruise on the new HS Nebu and a two-night stay in Cairo. Other prizes include a Central Holidays trip to Italy for two.
“Passion for travel is the soul of Central Holidays! It is a key cornerstone of our foundation. Passion and vision is what keeps us going strong today as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary year as an award-winning, global travel brand,” said Baher Ghabbour, Chairman and CEO of Sakkara Group International, parent company of Central Holidays.
“We are passionate travelers, enthusiastic about showing the amazing corners of the world to others, and we are proud to showcase this passion for travel everyday by designing the most meticulously planned, authentically-rich travel experiences. Fittingly so, we are designating this year as our 50th Anniversary Passion for Travel Celebration.”
For more information, please visit Central Holidays' website.
