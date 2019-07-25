Central Holidays Introduces New Collection of Romance Travel
Tour Operator Central Holidays July 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Honeymoon couples can look forward to unique experiences when traveling with Central Holidays. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Central Holidays is introducing its new collection of romance travel and honeymoon programs that cater to evolving trends for more active, experiential and immersive moments on couples’ vacations. The award-winning travel brand is unveiling exclusive new romance travel and honeymoon opportunities that combine amazing experiences, superb food and wine, unique and active excursions, time for relaxation and much more.
“Our destination specialists keep their pulse on the changing trends of romantic travel and honeymoons. Based on demand, we see travelers requesting and booking more one-of-a-kind or once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Our new collection of romance travel and honeymoon packages deliver exactly what they are seeking,” said Maria Jose Merino, Vice President of Operations for Central Holidays. “These programs are all about making memories that couples will cherish for a lifetime.”
Across Europe and the Mediterranean, Egypt, South Africa and Latin America, this new collection makes the most blissful romantic vacations in the world become a reality every day with programs designed by Central Holidays. Here’s a look at what’s new:
Italy
6-day Sorrento and the Romantic Island of Ischia – On this romantic Italy vacation, travelers will enjoy a full-day Sorrento and Positano tour by Vespa, an espresso break and limoncello tasting, a sunset boat trip from Sorrento with prosecco, a tour of Ischia, plus full-day sailing around the island.
6-day Enchanting Venice and Picturesque Lake Como – Full of private excursions, wine tasting experiences and more, vacationers on this trip will revel in the magic of Italy with included activities such as a gondola tour in Venice with musicians and a full-day tour of Lake Como by private boat.
Europe and the Mediterranean
9-day Romantic Croatia – The dreamiest of honeymoons or romantic escapes awaits sweethearts on this Croatia vacation package including special experiences like a cruise with wine tasting, a Thai massage and dinners with wine at acclaimed local restaurants in Hvar and Dubrovnik.
8-day Castles and Palaces of the Spanish Wine Region – This delightful Spain vacation escape takes guests to Madrid, Rioja and Ribera de Duero, featuring stays in Paradores, visits of fairytale castles and palaces and four wine tasting experiences for the most unforgettable memories.
7-day France's The Ultimate Romance Package – Paris and the Chantilly Forest welcome couples on this trip with private guided walking tours of Saint Germain, Montmartre or Marais; afternoon tea at the Ritz Hotel; cheese and wine tastings, and even a stay in an authentic French Chateau.
In Greece, the opportunities for picture-perfect romantic vacations abound! New for 2020, couples can enjoy the soon to be unveiled Romance & Honeymoons in Greece Collection featuring Athens, Mykonos & Santorini; Athens, Mykonos, Paros & Santorini; and Athens & Crete.
Egypt
7-day Nile Voyager Plus 3-day Hurgada Extension – This unforgettable Nile Cruise takes travelers to enjoy awe-inspiring pyramids, sights of antiquity, imposing monuments and moments of relaxation on their plush river vessel. Plus, guests can extend their stay in the beachfront resort of Hurgada.
South Africa
9-day Memorable Food & Wines of South Africa – This dreamy South Africa vacation tour to Cape Town, Stellenbosch and the Eastern Cape takes couples to enjoy exquisite food and wine, private game reserve safaris, fascinating excursions and enchanting moments to be shared.
Latin America
8-day Tango to Samba – Couples are sure to fall in love all over again on this romantic adventure in Argentina and Brazil that takes them to experience nature, history and culture by day, and musical moments of tango, samba and bossa nova, plus delectable dinners by night!
Couples and Newlyweds seeking to enjoy the experiences of a lifetime together can start the next exciting chapter in their love stories with these outstanding new Romance and Honeymoon travel programs.
Call Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit www.centralholidays.com for additional details.
SOURCE: Central Holidays press release.
For more information on Central Holidays, Italy, Egypt, South Africa
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS