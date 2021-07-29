Central Holidays Offers More Group Travel Experiences Than Ever Before
Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences are expanding to offer more global adventures for groups of families and friends to once again begin traveling and reconnecting together.
The travel provider’s dedicated group travel website offers plenty of information and customization options to make any vacation fit a particular group.
Central Holidays offers group explorations in destinations in Europe like Croatia, Malta, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and more. Other group travel destinations can include the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, Chile, Brazil and more.
The Relics of Ancient Greece group vacation is a 9-day excursion into the ancient region’s storied past, with stays in Athens, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete, including tours of Corinth, Delphi, Delos, Knossos and more.
New vacation destinations added during the past year are located within the United States, which can include visits to the country’s most renowned national parks and tours of regions like New England and the Hawaiian islands.
One such group experience is the Experience Charming New England vacation, a 9-day tour of some of the most charming areas in the region, beginning in Boston and visiting Portland, Bar Harbor and Plymouth before ending in Cape Cod. Attractions include visiting the historic sites in Boston and Plymouth, as well as entry to Acadia National Park.
A group vacation booked through Central Holidays includes customized programs based on the group’s requests, full-service marketing support, no minimum group size requirement and dedicated specialists to help book and plan everything. Click here to view the full Group Travel Experiences brochure.
"We understand that virtually everyone is ready for a vacation right about now. Many of our past travelers, groups, and group planners have been communicating their desires to get back to experiencing and exploring the world. As such, we are thrilled to meet their needs by sharing some of our best group travel experiences currently available. Of course, these are just a glance at the near endless opportunities to be enjoyed. Our group tours are designed to fulfill the distinctive needs of a group based on their specific budget, desired length of travel, and the itinerary's included features. We value your travel experiences and are 'all hands on-deck' ready to tailor a group departure based on your group's special interest needs and preferences," said Adam Greis, Manager of Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences.
For more information, please visit Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences.
